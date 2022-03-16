New Season Announced For Village Theatre

Village Theatre is thrilled to announce its 2022-2023 Mainstage Season, a full return to five blockbuster theatre shows, live on stage in Issaquah and Everett, Washington. Set to get underway this coming September 2022 and run through July 2023, season tickets are on sale now and available through Village Theatre's Box Office in-person, by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org. Single show tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

This Fall, Village Theatre will open its season with a production of the sci-fi musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, a Broadway classic that blends the sounds of rock and Motown that is considered one of the funniest musical comedies of all time. Village Theatre welcomes the pageantry and magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein next with a production of the bona fide fairy tale, Cinderella. Come late winter and the first of Spring, Village Theatre will stage a production of playwright Kate Hammil's playful and contemporary adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, Jane Austen's beloved novel that follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters. Next, Village Theatre's commitment to new works shines bright with a World Premiere staging of the electrifying new hip-hop musical, HOW TO BREAK, developed in part through Village Theatre's Village Originals program. Featuring a dynamic mix of music, poetry, breakdancing, and beatboxing, HOW TO BREAK has deep modern storytelling that will speak directly to the hearts of audiences who are eager for relevant and truthful storytelling. The 2022-2023 Season rounds out with a long-awaited production of Hello, Dolly! starring the incomparable local talent Bobbi Kotula in performances of some of the greatest songs and dance in all of musical theatre history.

"As we were imagining what we wanted to see in the upcoming Village Theatre season, we turned our focus to cultivating joy and discovery through imagination, adventure, and play," Associate Artistic Directors Brandon Ivie, Jes Spencer, and Tim Symons said. "At Village Theatre, we want to showcase stories of people who think outside the box, embrace their imagination and the idea of what might be possible while pursuing adventure. We want the audience to leave feeling invigorated and inspired to discover the beauty that exists in the small joys of everyday lives. Our hope is that for many, we are presenting a new season that showcases everything that has made Village Theatre wonderful in the last 43 years while looking to the future as well. We look forward to seeing many return faces in our audiences, and hope that this new season will inspire and excite folks to come who have never been before."

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Issaquah - September 14 - October 23, 2022

Everett - October 28 - November 20, 2022

Romance! Murder! Doo-wop! Aliens! A wildly entertaining dark sci-fi musical comedy, Little Shop of Horrors follows the misadventures of a lowly floral shopkeeper who discovers a seemingly harmless new breed of plant (with a secret taste for human blood) that carries ambitions that threaten our hero's romantic inclinations... and the world! From the writing team who brought us Disney's animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, this Broadway classic blends the sounds of rock and Motown that is considered one of the funniest musical comedies of all time. Warning: Don't feed the plants!

Rogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the Stage by Tom Briggs

From the Teleplay by Robert L. Freedman

Issaquah - November 16 - December 23, 2022

Everett - January 6 - January 29, 2023

Village Theatre welcomes back the pageantry and magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein with the bona fide fairy tale Cinderella. Whether your Cinderella was Julie Andrews, Lesley Ann Warren, or Brandy-revisit your childhood wonder with the classic songs "In My Own Little Corner," "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful," and "Impossible." Perfect for the whole family, this sumptuous production will feature the best Northwest talent, amazing gowns, and some real (and literal) Village Theatre magic!

Sense and Sensibility

By Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen

Issaquah - November 16 - December 23, 2022

Everett - January 6 - January 29, 2023

With a flirtatious nod to Netflix's smash hit Bridgerton, our production of this playful new adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters-sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. This classic-modern mashup revisits the 18th-century England of the beloved iconic characters, and layers it with smart comedy and zany antics-all cheekily underscored by a contemporary mix of your favorite pop songs, bringing to life this delightfully indulgent literary masterpiece on Village Theatre's intimate mainstage.

HOW TO BREAK - A New Musical

Book and Lyrics by Aaron Jafferis

Music by Jacinth Greywoode, Rebecca Hart, and Yako 440

Conceived by the Mixing Texts Collective

The hip-hop play HOW TO BREAK was originally produced by HERE and the Hip-Hop Theater Festival (Hi-ARTS) at HERE in New York City, in association with Collective Consciousness Theatre

Issaquah - March 29 - April 30, 2023

Everett - May 5 - May 28, 2023

An electrifyingly innovative world premiere production of a new work developed in part by Village Theatre. Featuring a dynamic kaleidoscope of music, poetry, breakdancing, and beatboxing, HOW TO BREAK is an inspiring story that follows two hospitalized teenage hip-hop dancers, their nurses, and doctors as they navigate their adolescence in the confines of a hospital room, finding ways to love and learn amidst IV bags and chemotherapy. Part commentary on the American healthcare system, part moving autobiography, and part profound journey through the joy and pain of growing up, HOW TO BREAK reveals just how resilient the human spirit is in the face of change and transformation.

Hello, Dolly!

Book by Michael Stewart

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder

Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion

Issaquah - May 24 - July 2, 2023

Everett - July 7 - July 30, 2023

Starring the incomparable Bobbi Kotula, Hello, Dolly! makes a triumphant return to Village Theatre. Often revered as one of the greatest collections of songs in all of musical theatre history, this legendary musical follows the romantic and comedic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things." Hello, Dolly! celebrates a brilliant pioneering woman forging her own path in a world that constantly underestimates her. Through a cavalcade of joy, glorious song, and stunning dance, this is classical musical theatre at its best! "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" and catch this definitive

musical "Before The Parade Passes By!"