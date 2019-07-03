Neelam Chahlia Of Redmond Wins Mrs. Washington America; Will Compete For The Title Of Mrs. America In Las Vegas

Neelam Chahlia of Redmond, Wash., has been named Mrs. Washington America. Neelam competed at the Mrs. Washington America pageant on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Kenneth Minnaert Center in Olympia. She is the first married woman from the city of Redmond to win the title.

As the first generation American coming from a very small town, this is a dream come true for Neelam. She studied hard to become a scientist and an engineer but could only dream of being a beauty queen. She is the first PhD in her extended family. As Mrs. Washington, Neelam wants to raise awareness about drug abuse among young people through the Victoria Siegel Foundation, save children's lives through UNICEF and develop programs for women that aid them in regaining their physical and emotional strength post-pregnancy. Neelam understands the challenges faced by working women in getting back to work after pregnancy and wants to work with the major corporations in Washington to establish strong returnship programs.

Neelam is a mother of two beautiful young children. Helping women regain their strength after pregnancy is especially personal for Neelam. During the last trimester of her pregnancy with her son, Neelam was bedridden, virtually unable to walk. Instead of allowing despair to take over, Neelam was determined to recover and become the best version of herself. As a woman who struggled to walk during her pregnancy, she has come a long way to sway the crowd with her catwalk on the stage.

"My recovery process awakened a passion in me to help other mothers recover both physically and emotionally from the stresses of pregnancy," says Neelam.

Neelam will compete in the Mrs. America Pageant in August for the title of Mrs. America.

Mrs. Washington America Pageant preliminary to the Mrs. America Pageant. The Mrs. America Pageant is a beauty competition that was established to honor married women throughout the United States of America. Each of the contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia ranges in age from their 20s to 50s and earns the right to participate in the national event by winning her state competition. The winner goes on to compete in the Mrs. World pageant. Mrs. America, Inc., celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016. The pageant has been televised on networks including PAX and WE (Women's Entertainment). The Mrs. America 2020 Pageant will be held on August 24, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on the Mrs. Washington America Pageant please visit www.mrswashingtonpageant.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You