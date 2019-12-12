Musical That Inspired 'You've Got Mail' Kicks Off The New Year At Village Theatre

Called "the most romantic of all Broadway musicals" by The Wall Street Journal, Village Theatre is delighted to bring She Loves Me to the stage beginning this January. The charming musical, which inspired the hit film You've Got Mail, has been revered by critics and audiences alike since it first debuted on Broadway in 1963 - going on to be nominated for over 50 awards including the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. She Loves Me will run at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre in Issaquah January 16 - February 23, 2020 before moving to the Everett Performing Arts Center February 28 - March 22, 2020.

Perfumery shop clerks Amalia and Georg have never quite seen eye to eye. Despite constantly being at odds with each other at work, they are unaware that they have already fallen in love as pen pals through a lonely-hearts advertisement. "This show has it all - humor, catchy music, and a well-written story," said director Karen Lund. "But what really makes it special is the relationship between these two characters of equal wit, charm, and intelligence. Their chemistry is palpable, and it truly makes for a sweet, funny, and timeless show that the whole family can enjoy."

Illuminating Amalia and Georg's endearing quips are Allison Standley (Cinderella in Into the Woods) and Eric Ankrim (Mickey in String). Joining them is a cast of notable talent including: Rafael Molina (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Mark Emerson (national tour of The Phantom of the Opera), Taryn Darr (The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes), Randy Scholz (My Fair Lady), Eric Polani Jensen (Fiddler on the Roof), Tony Lawson (Les Misérables on Broadway), Matthew Posner (Into the Woods), Anasofia A. Gallegos (Jane Eyre at ArtsWest), Cassi Q. Kohl (String), Christian Quinto (The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion at ArtsWest), and Be Russell (Legally Blonde at Showtunes Theatre Company).

She Loves Me will be directed by Karen Lund, and which will mark her Village Theatre Mainstage directing debut. Lund currently serves as the Associate Artistic Director of Taproot Theatre Company and is an award-winning theatre and film director with well over 100 theatre productions to her credit. Joining her on the production team is choreographer Scott Brateng (Billy Elliot), music director R.J. Tancioco (Newsies and Dreamgirls), scenic designer Matthew Smucker (Into the Woods), lighting designer L.B. Morse (A Doll's House, Part 2 at Seattle Rep), and costume designer Esther Garcia (Million Dollar Quartet).

An endearing delight with a touch of old-world elegance, She Loves Me is onstage in Issaquah January 16 - February 23, 2020 before moving to Village Theatre's Everett location February 28 - March 22, 2020. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Village Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the Box Office. For more information visit www.VillageTheatre.org.

This production is sponsored in part by Waterways Cruises and Events, The Daily Herald, ArtsFund, Boeing, City of Issaquah, Microsoft, The Seattle Times, 4Culture, City of Everett, The Shubert Foundation, WildFin, Lombardi's Italian Restaurants, DCG ONE, Sunrise Senior Living, and United Airlines.

