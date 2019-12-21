Music Of Remembrance Commemorates The 75th Anniversary Of The Liberation Of Auschwitz With A Free Concert At Seattle's Benaroya Hall

On Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., Music of Remembrance (MOR) presents Art from Ashes, a free community-wide concert, in Seattle's Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall. This year's program marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Music of Remembrance joins forces with some of the region's most talented youth ensembles - the Northwest Boychoir, the Seattle Girls' Choir, the University of Washington Chamber Orchestra, and this year's two David Tonkonogui Memorial Award winners - in a program showcasing remarkable chamber and vocal works created by murdered composers from across Nazi-controlled Europe. The varied program includes music from the Terezín concentration camp by Hans Krása and Robert Dauber, who continued to create as part of that camp's astonishing creative community until they were sent to their deaths in Auschwitz. The program also includes haunting Yiddish songs from the Vilna Ghetto, whose doomed occupants never abandoned the quest to defend their community's precious heritage. There are concert works of stunning beauty by murdered composers from Holland to Hungary - Dick Kattenburg, Sándor Vándor, and Erwin Schulhoff - that remind us of the potential that was lost to the world. These musical treasures remain as a testament to inspiring courage and resilience in a time of unfathomable horrors. They tell stories that resonate today as strongly as ever.

MOR's core ensemble of stellar performers is drawn from the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, joined by distinguished vocal soloists Erich Parce, Karen Early Evans and Megan Parker , and pianists Jessica Choe and Mina Miller.





