MoPOP Prepares For Phase 3 Reopening

When the world went into quarantine, the Museum of Pop Culture went virtual with movie watchalongs, book clubs, and more. This month, virtual programming continues as staff prepare for reopening in Washington state's phase 3.

In anticipation of a possible midsummer reopening, MoPOP is planning for increased cleaning protocols throughout the Museum as well as signage and wayfinding to facilitate social distancing. All in all, the staff has made 150 adjustments in its 11 galleries, such as removing headphones, relocating cases, and replacing game controllers with devices that are easier to clean. Each guest will receive a stylus pen to use for the interactive screens. When visitors return, they will encounter fewer crowds as the museum will institute timed ticketing and reduce capacity by 70%. Only one experience, Sound Lab, will be closed as it involves handling instruments in enclosed spaces. "The environment will be different," said Jacob McMurray, director of curatorial, collections and exhibits, "but the content is the same."

While we await word from local leaders on phase 3 timing, MoPOP continues its #MoPOPDontStop virtual programming as well as hosts a series of youth summer camp experiences online. Here's a look at what this month holds:

July 1

MoPOP announced its next "Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame Class"

Details >>

July 13 - 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

"Mic Drop: Online Comedy Workshop with MoPOP"

Grades 9-12, join MoPOP for an online workshop on improv!

Registration required >>

July 17 - 7:00 p.m.

As part of the 'It's Coming From Inside the House' series:

TREMORS movie watchalong and live chat with special guests

Registration required >>

July 19 - 4:00 p.m.

KEXP will host a live stream of select Sound Off! alumni to benefit artists in Seattle.

July 20-24 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. daily

"The Final Frontier: Online Sci-Fi Creative Writing Camp"

Grades 5-8, explore the basics of story structure, science-fiction, and character development in MoPOP's online writing camp.

Registration required >>

July 27-31

"Rock 'n' Rolling: Online Music Video Camp"

Grades 5-8, channel your inner rock star and create an original music video, all from your own home.

Registration required >>

Ongoing

Online Educational Resources

Crafted by MoPOP's education team, lessons and activities to help students learn new skills using MoPOP's content that will be updated periodically with new resources. Highlighted lesson plans include:

Crafting communities (suggested grades 3-8)

Explore habitats and natural resources, learn about survival basics, and try your hand at bartering in this real-life, community building game.

The Hero's Journey (suggested grades 5-8)

From Harry Potter to Wonder Woman and from Captain Marvel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, heroic stories are everywhere in pop culture! In this lesson, you'll explore Joseph Campbell's hero's journey model and learn how to recognize it in some of today's most popular films and stories.

Fantastic Creatures (suggested grades K-8)

Combine your imagination with everyday objects to create your own fantasy creatures. Transform real-world objects into fantasy creature specimens, adapt your creature to their habitat, and create a story starring your new fantasy creature.

Can't Look Away Horror Activity (suggested grades 9-12)

What scares us, and why? Explore the horror genre through pop culture and create your own mini horror story.

