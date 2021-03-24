Mirror Stage Continues its EXPAND UPON Series in April with Climate Change

Theatre That Gets People Talking, Mirror Stage's Expand Upon series engages the community in meaningful dialogue, while enabling local artists to develop artistic responses to important issues.

For Expand Upon round six, the community selected the theme Climate Change, and Mirror Stage commissioned I guess I'm the end of my family line by Brian Dang, and Keepers of the River by Julieta Vitullo, with dramaturgy by Marquicia Dominguez. Performances of Expand Upon: CLIMATE CHANGE will be will be April 10, 11, 17, and 18 online-Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm, Pacific.

Directed by Suzanne M. Cohen, Expand Upon: CLIMATE CHANGE features actors Bronte Amoy, Tim Gouran, Troy Johnson, Jasmine Lomax, Allyce Torres, and Christian Zumbado. The plays are presented in tandem, as simply staged readings, encouraging audiences to create their own imagined world inhabited by the play's characters. Focusing on the text intensifies audience engagement and empathy, connecting people more deeply to perspectives other than their own. A moderated discussion with artists and audience exploring the issues raised in more depth follows every performance. Admission is $15; $10 for students and seniors. Every performance has 10 Pay-What-You-Can tickets ($1 minimum). For more information, please visit https://mirrorstage.org.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal. The evidence for rapid climate change is compelling, including rising global temperatures, warming oceans, shrinking ice sheets, glacial retreat, decreased snow cover, rising sea levels, declining Artic sea ice, ocean acidification, and extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, floods and precipitation. "Taken as a whole," the IPCC states, "the range of published evidence indicates that the net damage costs of climate change are likely to be significant and to increase over time." Climate change is altering the characteristics of multiple hazards that can adversely affect human health, including the spread of vector‐borne and water‐borne diseases, undernutrition and food safety and security‐related illnesses, and exposure to weather extremes such as heatwaves, floods, and storms. Projected climate change due to increasing greenhouse gas concentrations has important implications for transportation systems and infrastructure, as well.

Learn more at https://mirrorstage.org.