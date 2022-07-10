MPA's Free Theater In The Park Returns With MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING This Summer

After last summer's highly attended "Love's Labour's Lost", Metropolitan Performing Arts

is pleased to announce their fourth annual free theater in park series, Much Ado About Nothing. Shows are performed in different locations around Vancouver, WA. Admission is free. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and picnic dinner for this one- of-a-kind experience fun for the whole family.

A re-telling of the classic story, this production of Much Ado About Nothing has been abridged with some added Baywatch vibes. "Our goal is to make Shakespeare relatable and fun, while still telling the stories he wrote. To share our love of the Bard to others and to create a safe learning environment for performers who have been too shy to attack Will's works" says Kris Heller, the show's director.

Welcome to Messina Beach, where Lenora, Former CEO of Aragon Tech, has decided to retire with her family unplugged from the fast-paced city life. Lenora is at her house with her daughter Hero and her niece Beatrice when she gets a letter telling her that her protégé Prudence is coming with her right-hand Benedict, her new Intern Claudio, and her half-sister Dawn Joan. They arrive and we soon discover that Benedick and Beatrice and rivals, and Claudio falls madly in love with Hero. At a party that night, Prudence helps woo Hero for Claudio and after some confusion, they are ready for a wedding the following day. Happily, Ever After right.... WRONG. Lies, cheating, manipulation, subterfuge, and jealousy

move the Bard's tale into chaos. Will we have a wedding? Will there be broken hearts Come to the show to find out. And remember, Life's a Beach!

IF YOU GO:

Metropolitan Performing Arts (behind building on the field)

6403 E Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98661

Saturday, July 16th at 6:00pm *Come before the show for MPA's Season 13 announcement party!

Sunday, July 17th at 6:00pm

Saturday, July 30th at 6:00pm

Saturday, July 31st at 6:00pm

Mended Oak Winery

"Shakespeare at the Winery" event with live music, food trucks, local artists and more!

10209 NE 299th Street Battle Ground, WA 98604

Saturday, August 6th at 6:00pm

Sunday, August 7th at 6:00pm

La Uva Fortuna Farms

16712 NE 219th St, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Saturday, August 13th at 6:00pm

Sunday, August 14th at 6:00pm

Metropolitan Performing Arts (MPA) is a Vancouver based non-profit academy and community theater that offers professional, technique driven classes in acting, dance, music, and tech. Their mission is to enrich the community by providing performance and educational opportunities in the live arts. The cast of Much Ado About Nothing features local adult performers and teens. For more information, visit www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org.

Photo Credit: Barbara Richardson