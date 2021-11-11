Laurie Berkner Presents HOLIDAY PARTY Virtual Family Concerts, December 18

Sleighbells ring! Are you listening? Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner invites everyone to share the magic of the season at two special "Holiday Party" LIVE Virtual Family Concerts on Saturday, December 18 at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Laurie's concert website: HERE. For double the fun, a family ticket grants admission to one or both livestreams!

"With all that's going on in the world, I feel so lucky to still be able to share our annual Holiday Concert and celebrate with families this year! These will be my final virtual family concerts of 2021, and I'm so proud and moved by the community that we have built together in these past months," says Laurie Berkner. "Seeing videos of kids and families sharing loving moments and dancing together to my music makes all of the hard work that we put into each of these livestreamed events completely worth it. I truly can't wait!"

Laurie encourages fans of all ages to decorate their homes and wear their holiday outfits to this show, whether it be a fun sweater, fancy holiday clothes, cozy winter pajamas, or even a Santa suit.

"Get out your holiday lights, dreidels, nutcrackers, candy canes, Hanukkah gelt, wreaths, and stockings!" says Laurie Berkner. "Maybe your Christmas tree or menorah is already out. You could make a gingerbread house, an ornament, or some hot cocoa, and bring them to the show. Let's build a winter wonderland together!"

All the Laurie Berkner Band members (Brady Rymer, Susie Lampert, and Bobby Golden) will take part in these holiday concerts, which will feature such traditional, secular songs as "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," along with originals from Laurie Berkner's well-loved album, A Laurie Berkner Christmas, like "Santa's Coming to My House Tonight." Laurie will also celebrate Hanukkah with "Candle Chase" and "Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel." She'll perform an array of her greatest hits, too, including "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Victor Vito," and "Pig On Her Head." Kids should plan to bring their instruments (jingle bells would be great!), dancing shoes, and a stuffed animal (for their heads), and Laurie hopes everyone will join in the holiday spirit and sing along.

Laurie Berkner's virtual family concerts are full-length, visually-enriched, interactive experiences, so kids might see images of Frosty dancing during "Frosty the Snowman" or dreidels spinning during "Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel." Kids and grownups alike are encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas with Laurie in a live chat throughout the show.

A fun-filled virtual lobby will feature pre-show music and videos, holiday games, and fun snowflake craft activity to bring to the concert. For those who'd like to spend a few minutes chatting one-on-one with Laurie after the show, special Meet-and-Greet tickets are available.