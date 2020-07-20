Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LGBTQ Theatre Couple Launches Sunglasses Company

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  

Actors Adam Kern and Jeffrey Willey have launched Pride Shades LLC, a small boutique e-commerce sunglasses company dedicated to making limited edition sunglasses for the LGBTQ Community and their allies. The company released their first pair on July 16th. They started the company as a way of raising funds for their wedding, originally scheduled for October 2020, now pushed back to October 2021 (due to Covid-19).

They are also excited to announce that 10% of the profits will go to Cyndi Lauper's True Colors United non-profit, which seeks to end LGBTQ Youth Homelessness.

The first edition sunglasses feature a rainbow face with Majorica blue arms, and a blue-white mirrored revo lens. The cost is $36 per pair.

Adam Kern is an actor, producer and director, with ties to New York, LA, Cleveland and now Seattle. He is the co-creator and director of Shadow of the Run LLC, an immersive theatre out of Cleveland. Other credits include the film I SEE YOU, with Helen Hunt, CBS' ONE DOLLAR, and theatre credits include the Moscow Art Theatre, American Repertory Theatre, Classical Theatre of Harlem, and the LA Philharmonic. www.adam-kern.com

Jeffrey Willey is an actor living in Seattle. Having taken some time off to focus on other pursuits, Jeffrey looks forward to having the opportunity to re-enter the entertainment industry.


