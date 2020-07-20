LGBTQ Theatre Couple Launches Sunglasses Company

Actors Adam Kern and Jeffrey Willey have launched Pride Shades LLC, a small boutique e-commerce sunglasses company dedicated to making limited edition sunglasses for the LGBTQ Community and their allies. The company released their first pair on July 16th. They started the company as a way of raising funds for their wedding, originally scheduled for October 2020, now pushed back to October 2021 (due to Covid-19).

They are also excited to announce that 10% of the profits will go to Cyndi Lauper's True Colors United non-profit, which seeks to end LGBTQ Youth Homelessness.

The first edition sunglasses feature a rainbow face with Majorica blue arms, and a blue-white mirrored revo lens. The cost is $36 per pair.

Adam Kern is an actor, producer and director, with ties to New York, LA, Cleveland and now Seattle. He is the co-creator and director of Shadow of the Run LLC, an immersive theatre out of Cleveland. Other credits include the film I SEE YOU, with Helen Hunt, CBS' ONE DOLLAR, and theatre credits include the Moscow Art Theatre, American Repertory Theatre, Classical Theatre of Harlem, and the LA Philharmonic. www.adam-kern.com

Jeffrey Willey is an actor living in Seattle. Having taken some time off to focus on other pursuits, Jeffrey looks forward to having the opportunity to re-enter the entertainment industry.

Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You