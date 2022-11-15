King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announced At Carnation , June 2023
Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announces King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play three nights at Carnation Farms in Carnation, WA, in summer 2023. Just 45-minutes outside Seattle, Carnation Farms, an 818-acre organic farm, provides an ideal setting for outdoor live entertainment.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard performs June 16, 17 & 18, 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10am. Tickets are available online at stgpresents.org, by calling 206.682.1414, or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street (M, W, F - 10am to 6pm).
The stats on King Gizzard's colourful career are stacking up fast: 23 albums, 13 of them charting in the Top 20 in Australia, where they are now arguably the country's most innovative, important and productive rock band. International critical acclaim. Headline festival appearances. And perhaps most importantly, a fervent worldwide fanbase who share endless memes, mixes, videos, graphics, theories and discussions, all through which they explore and expand what they have termed 'The Gizzverse'.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are: Stu Mackenzie (vocals/guitar), Ambrose Kenny-Smith (harmonica/vocals/keyboards), Cook Craig (guitar/vocals), Joey Walker (guitar/vocals), Lucas Harwood (bass) and Michael Cavanagh (drums).
