Join The Faeries In FAERIESTRUCK At Annex Theatre

Faeriestruck is a fantastical show written by Kyleigh Archer and directed by Sophia Franzella, premiering at Annex Theatre on October 25 and running until November 23.

A young runaway sells their family out to a changeling in exchange for an adventure in Faerieland. Featuring puppetry designed by Kyleigh Archer with found and recycled materials, it is a touching and simple tale with bigger environmental ramifications. Faeriestruck is a bizarre spectacle for adults and children alike.

Faerieland is waiting, will you succumb to fantasy or rise a hero?



"Movement and live foley-art, accompanied by a set and puppets made from recycled materials, bring us further into a magical realm: where theatre is more economically and sustainably-made. This show is both a warning and a call to action, as most fairytales are. We can stay and fight or run and hide. Save the environment and grow compassion; or ignore it all and become myopic, neglecting the bigger picture. Faeriestruck presents this choice. What will you choose?"

- Sophia Franzella (Director)

Annex's dedication to bold new work has gone to cutting-edge extremes. Come see our first recycled production and be amazed how theatre can be produced economically and environmentally easy. Check out our Instagram and Facebook for inspiration on how your theatre practices can be green and practically free.

Tickets are $10-20 sliding scale available at bit.ly/FaerieTix





