Jet City Improv Will Be Demolished For Development In 2020

Jet City Improv, a 501 c 3 non-profit and one of Seattle's longest running improv shows will lose their University District theater to development in 2020. Jet City Improv has occupied their current home since 2002, when they turned a dilapidated punk rock club into a well-known destination for improv comedy lovers across the Puget Sound region.

Founded in 1992, Jet City Improv has continued to grow to become one of the longest running comedy theaters in Seattle. The U. District Theater, which has been their home since 2002. Jet City Improv performs six live, improvised shows a week, in addition to other events e.g. student showcases, and community performances throughout the city. Jet City Improv's Outreach includes the Sanctuary Arts Center, Renacer Treatment Facility, King County Juvenile Detention. Furthermore, in the summer Jet City offers a wide variety of programs, free summer camps shows and workshops for kids with limited conditions.

Sometime in 2020 the Jet City Improv Theater building will be demolished to make way for an apartment building. As a result the theater company will lose its performance space, office space and storage. This will adversely affect all the facets of the company including performing, education, and outreach efforts.

Jet City Improv is currently in the search for a new home to house its continuous strong line-up of improv shows and improvised plays, as well as office and storage space.

Jet City Improv will have six months' notice before demolition and evacuation begin. To the company knowledge of this will begin in 2020.

The location for Jet City Improv Theater is located 5510 University Way, Seattle WA 98105 they will be running their 2019/2020 season and is running their 2019/2020 season of productions which will include The British Baking Challenge starting November 14. Jet City Improv run every Saturday at 7:30pm and Twisted Flicks on the last weekend of every month. Jet City Improv will also host Winter Wonderprov on December 8, a holiday benefit for the Seattle Times Fund for the Needy.

Support for Jet City Improv and their programs can be made with attendees to any/all of their productions, or by donations which can be made by visiting their website (www.jetcityimprov.org) also Jet City Improv always appreciates volunteers at the theater. We welcome any information that might be helpful in our search for a new location. Please contact Jet City Improv at mikec@jetcityimprov.org.

