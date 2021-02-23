J GRGRY Announces Groundbreaking Performance at Seattle's Historic Moore Theatre

On March 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. EST, Queer artist J GRGRY will return to his hometown of Seattle, Washington's legendary Moore Theatre, where he will perform a first-of-its-kind, interactive, visually-electrifying live concert, streamed exclusively on Amazon streaming platform Twitch. GRGRY will be accompanied by a slew of music industry all-stars including, drummer Ben Smith (HEART and Roadcase Royale); guitarist CJ Stout (A Pile of Pedals and Vendetta Red); keys, bass and vocalist Emily McVicker (solo artist); lighting director Tim Semakula (Earth, Wind & Fire, Sheryl Crow and K Flay); and visual artist and projectionist Amy Billharz.

The live-stream event will mark the start of a new direction for J GRGRY, after recently deciding to remove his entire, extensive music catalogue from all popular streaming services. GRGRY has shifted focus to music production streams and performing live on Twitch to retain autonomy, cultivate active, engaged community members, and have unadulterated access to consistent revenue streams.

"Twitch has built-in models to compensate artists in real-time and the connections made with fans and audience members is unparalleled," says J GRGRY. "Throughout all my years of touring, doing press and radio campaigns, and chasing the illusion of income from streaming royalties - I truly believe Twitch is the foundational piece to creating a larger, healthier middle class for musicians from all walks of life."

Fans of J GRGRY will be able to access the March 20th concert at no cost by visiting twitch.tv/jgrgry. The live-stream will begin at 3:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. EST sharp, and will feature the following setlist (subject to change):



1. Ships

2. eFlower

3. Dinosaurs

4. Haunted Horses

5. Rare Poisons

6. Erase The Shore

7. Floodlands

8. Cave Birds

9. Grafitti

10. Flowers + Champagne

11. China Creek

12. Open Roads

13. Imagination

14. Bees

15. Don't Ever Give Up

About J GRGRY

J GRGRY (pronounced J Gregory) is a queer songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, originally from Seattle WA. Often compared to Peter Gabriel, David Bowie and Annie Lennox. JG writes songs that are lyrically captivating and emotionally relevant. He blends organic and synthetic instruments with an honest, earnest voice to create depth and texture in the vein of these 80s Prog-Pop icons. His live show is full of makeup, costumes, elaborate visuals and lighting design inspired by the great arena and festival shows that have resonated with him over the years. Radio stations KEXP and 107.7 The End helped launch JG into national attention in America. West coast tours, fly-out dates to NYC and festival performances followed, including bills shared with The Killers, The Lumineers, Portugal The Man, and many others.

