Island Shakespeare's TEACAKES & TAROT Announces Extension

Digital Queer Theatrical Series hosted by self-proclaimed "gender traitor" Will Wilhelm extends with special guests including Bill Rauch

Each night, a queer artistic crush of WIll Wilhelm's is invited over for a tarot reading and an intimate chat about all things theatre before Will shares a few pages of their upcoming solo show GENDER PLAY. It's part cocktail party, part slumber party, and part premiere party all in 30 fabulous minutes. Previous guests have included Broadway's THE INHERITANCE actor Jordan Barbour, and queer poet and AMERICAN CRIME actor Kevin Kantor.

Upcoming November guests include the regionally acclaimed Shakespeare actor and director Sara Bruner (Nov 11); television writer and award winning playwright MJ Kaufman (Nov 12); and bilingual actor and playwright Meme García (Nov 13). On December 10th, Wilhelm will welcome Bill Rauch, current Artistic Director of The Ronald O. Perelman Center for the Performing Arts and former Artistic Director at Oregon Shakespeare Festival..

TEACAKES & TAROT has delighted audiences who called it "a much needed TRANSfusion [in American Theatre]," "the BEST part of my 2020," and "I was delighted by every part of it... the queering of canonical texts to the intimacy of watching someone get a tarot reading"

Island Shakespeare Festival specializes in classical texts with inclusive approaches; the Shakespeare's Playground Series is their digital season created to connect artists and communities through captivating world premieres during this challenging time of social distancing.

TEACAKES & TAROT is available via Zoom, Vimeo, and Facebook Live November 11 - 13, and December 10 at 9:30 EST/6:30 PST.

Performed by WIll Wilhelm

Directed by Erin Murray (she/her)

Digital set design by Kathryn Lynn Morgen (they/them)

For information and pay what you want tickets visit www.islandshakespearefest.org

