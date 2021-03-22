Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Island Shakespeare's TEACAKES & TAROT Announces Co-Production With HowlRound TV

Will Wilhelm hosts with special guests including Robert O'Hara.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Island Shakespeare's "Teacakes & Tarot" Announces Co-Production with HowlRound TV: Queer Video Podcast hosted by self-proclaimed "gender traitor" WIll Wilhelm extends with special guests including Robert O'Hara.

Each night, a queer artistic crush of WIll Wilhelm's (they/them) is invited over for a tarot reading and an intimate chat about all things Theatre. It's one part cocktail party and one part slumber party! Previous guests have included Artistic Director Bill Rauch, Broadway's The Inheritance actor Jordan Barbour, and director and artistic leader of the LA Women's Shakespeare Company Lisa Wolpe.

Guests of the HowlRound TV episodes will be celebrated Deaf performance artist Joshua Castille (May 6), who featured in Deaf West's Tony nominated Spring Awakening, multilingual and biliterate somatic abolitionist and futurist facilitator Jéhan Òsanyìn (May 20), and Obie Award winning playwright and Slave Play Broadway director Robert O'Hara (June 3).

Teacakes & Tarot has delighted audiences who called it "a much needed TRANSfusion [in American Theatre]," "the BEST part of my 2020," and "I was delighted by every part of it...from the queering of canonical texts to the intimacy of watching someone get a tarot reading"

HowlRound is a non-profit service organization based out of Emerson College's Office of the Arts. Its aim is to support developing theatre practitioners and facilitate dialogue within not-for-profit theatre and performance arts fields.

Island Shakespeare Festival specializes in classical texts with inclusive approaches; the Shakespeare's Playground Series is their digital season created to connect artists and communities through captivating world premieres during this challenging time of social distancing.

Teacakes & Tarot is available via Zoom, Vimeo, and Facebook May 6, May 20, and June 3 at 9:30pm EST/6:30pm PST.

Performed by WIll Wilhelm
Directed by Erin Murray (she/her)
Digital set design by Kathryn Lynn Morgen (they/them).
For information and pay what you want tickets visit www.islandshakespearefest.org.


