Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project Explore Homelessness in The Lower Depths with the Help of Local Nonprofits

Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project announce the partnerships they have formed for their upcoming co-production of Maxim Gorky's The Lower Depths (Feb 6-24, 2024 at the Erickson Theatre).

These local nonprofits provide support and shelter for Seattle's houseless population and have informed the creative process for the play. Homelessness is one of the most pressing issues facing our city, and The Lower Depths paints a vivid portrait of those seeking shelter and hope in the face of insurmountable odds.

Select performances will feature post-show conversations with Facing Homelessness (Feb 11, 2pm), Jubilee Women's Center (Feb 18, 2pm), University Heights and Vehicle Resident Outreach (Feb 20th, 7:30pm) and Recovery Café (Feb 21, 7:30pm).There will be a winter clothing drive in support of Mary's Place throughout the run - patrons are invited to bring new socks, new/lightly used winter hats, gloves, or scarves to the show to donate. Lobby art will be provided by Path with Art created during a workshop with The Innocence Project.

The Seagull Project Artistic Director, Gavin Reub says, "right from the start we knew how important it was for this play to partner with nonprofits that deal with symptoms that lead to homelessness. These relationships inform our process and activate the material, taking our work into the community where the themes and messages can create change in new and expansive ways.”



In the basement of the exploitative King family live nine people sheltering at the edge of the world. Card sharps, artists, sex workers, and more make up this dynamic cast of characters, whose dreams and realities bump against the low ceiling society has built for them. When a stranger arrives with a message of hope, their situation is challenged and their lives upended. An ensemble of fourteen actors paint a vivid portrait of life in the margins of society.

Tickets for The Lower Depths are available now at Click Here, ranging from $20-$110. Intiman will distribute 10 Free for Everyone tickets at the box office before every show starting 1hr before curtain. Become an Intiman Member to save 30% off ticket purchases.