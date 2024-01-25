Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project Explore Homelessness in The Lower Depths with the Help of Local Nonprofits

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project announce the partnerships they have formed for their upcoming co-production of Maxim Gorky's The Lower Depths (Feb 6-24, 2024 at the Erickson Theatre).

These local nonprofits provide support and shelter for Seattle's houseless population and have informed the creative process for the play. Homelessness is one of the most pressing issues facing our city, and The Lower Depths paints a vivid portrait of those seeking shelter and hope in the face of insurmountable odds.

Select performances will feature post-show conversations with Facing Homelessness (Feb 11, 2pm), Jubilee Women's Center (Feb 18, 2pm), University Heights and Vehicle Resident Outreach (Feb 20th, 7:30pm) and Recovery Café (Feb 21, 7:30pm).There will be a winter clothing drive in support of Mary's Place throughout the run - patrons are invited to bring new socks, new/lightly used winter hats, gloves, or scarves to the show to donate. Lobby art will be provided by Path with Art created during a workshop with The Innocence Project.

The Seagull Project Artistic Director, Gavin Reub says, "right from the start we knew how important it was for this play to partner with nonprofits that deal with symptoms that lead to homelessness. These relationships inform our process and activate the material, taking our work into the community where the themes and messages can create change in new and expansive ways.”


In the basement of the exploitative King family live nine people sheltering at the edge of the world. Card sharps, artists, sex workers, and more make up this dynamic cast of characters, whose dreams and realities bump against the low ceiling society has built for them. When a stranger arrives with a message of hope, their situation is challenged and their lives upended. An ensemble of fourteen actors paint a vivid portrait of life in the margins of society. 

Tickets for The Lower Depths are available now at Click Here, ranging from $20-$110. Intiman will distribute 10 Free for Everyone tickets at the box office before every show starting 1hr before curtain. Become an Intiman Member to save 30% off ticket purchases.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
年轻人社死档案室 (YOUNG PEOPLE SOCIAL DEATH ARCHIVE) Explores The Complexity And L Photo
年轻人社死档案室 (YOUNG PEOPLE SOCIAL DEATH ARCHIVE) Explores The Complexity And Loneliness Of Growing Up

'年轻人社死档案室 (Young People Social Death Archive)' is a world premiere production by Yun Theatre that explores the complexities and loneliness of growing up. This Mandarin play with English subtitles delves into themes of identity, growth, and societal pressures, questioning what it means to become an adult. Join Yun Theatre for a unique mix of theater, community, and celebration in Seattle, WA.

2
Review: BECOMING DR. RUTH At Village Theatre Photo
Review: BECOMING DR. RUTH At Village Theatre

Village Theatre has welcomed a new show and a new Doctor to the stage this weekend. With a set that can’t leave your mind after stepping out of the Issaquah theater, and a leading lady who steals the show (good news, since she’s the only one in it), Becoming Dr. Ruth is a labor of love and arduous work by all those involved. 

3
Video: Cast Of Seattle Reps QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Photo
Video: Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions

Watch a quick Q&A with the cast of Seattle Rep's Quixote Nuevo, a spellbinding and whimsical blend of fantasy and reality inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote. Filled with fantastical theatricality, puppetry, and underscored by vibrant Tejano music, Quixote Nuevo is a heartfelt and often hilarious quest towards becoming the hero of your own story. 

4
Seattle Womens Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book Drive Photo
Seattle Women's Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book Drive

As books are being banned in the U.S. at an unprecedented rate, Seattle Women's Chorus is putting a spotlight on the issue by holding a banned books book drive with Third Place Books and creating its very own Little Free Library.

More Hot Stories For You

IMAGINE MONET Immersive Exhibition of Radical Beauty To Host Grand Opening Event on Valentine's Day At Tacoma ArmoryIMAGINE MONET Immersive Exhibition of Radical Beauty To Host Grand Opening Event on Valentine's Day At Tacoma Armory
WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Stars Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Come To At Tacoma's Pantages Theater February 3WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Stars Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Come To At Tacoma's Pantages Theater February 3
John Forno Is Dead 2024 Comedy Tour is Coming to Tacoma With All the JokesJohn Forno Is Dead 2024 Comedy Tour is Coming to Tacoma With All the Jokes
Seattle Women's Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book DriveSeattle Women's Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book Drive

Videos

Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Video
Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
God of Carnage in Seattle God of Carnage
SecondStory Rep (1/12-1/28)Tracker
SLEUTH | THEATRE SERIES PREVIEW in Seattle SLEUTH | THEATRE SERIES PREVIEW
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/08-2/24)
A Back Line: A Musical Improv in Seattle A Back Line: A Musical Improv
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (1/12-2/17)
FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA in Seattle FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (5/14-6/16)
House of Hearts in Seattle House of Hearts
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (1/11-3/03)
Blood Countess in Seattle Blood Countess
18th and Union (2/09-2/24)
Lip Service in Seattle Lip Service
Theatre33 (2/23-2/25)
The Cher Show in Seattle The Cher Show
Capitol Theatre (5/16-5/17)
The Fantasticks in Seattle The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (3/12-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You