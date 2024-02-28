Intiman Theatre Will Host Annual SHARE THE LOVE Campaign This March

Intiman Theatre’s annual Share the Love campaign will explore the role of art in revolution through special events with local luminaries including Valerie Curtis-Newton, Misha Berson, Vivian Phillips, Gabriel Teodros, and more. The campaign runs March 4-30 raising $50,000 to support the company’s 50th anniversary season, primarily from small donations and ticket sales.

Events take place at the Erickson Theater (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle WA 98122) at 7:30pm on select Wednesdays in March. They are:

March 13: Gorky & Chekov: Theater as Revolution

A panel conversation discussing the life, friendship, and political and cultural impact of Maxim Gorky and Anton Chekov. Gorky wrote The Lower Depths, which recently played at Intiman in a blistering production that had everyone talking. Learn more about Russia in the early 1900’s when the controversial play premiered. Hosted by Misha Berson (former arts critic for The Seattle Times), with Gavin Reub (director of The Lower Depths), Mark Jenkins (Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington School of Drama), and Dr. Barbara Henry (Associate Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures at the University of Washington).

March 20: My Name is Rachel Corrie

A play reading directed by Kaytlin McIntyre and performed by Cheyenne Barton, followed by a panel conversation. On March 16, 2003, Rachel Corrie was crushed to death by an Israeli army bulldozer in Gaza as she was trying to prevent the demolition of a Palestinian home. The play, composed from Rachel’s own writings, shows an activist in the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The panel will discuss the role of art in times of conflict and our local response to global issues. It will feature Jennifer Zeyl (Intiman’s Artistic Director), Jesse Roth (with Jewish Voice for Peace-Seattle), Hala Saleh (founder of Seattle Resistance Tatreez), Gabriel Teodros (internationally acclaimed musician), and will be moderated by Intiman board member Farheen Ahmed.

March 27: Celebrating Langston Hughes

A panel conversation discussing the life, legacy, and cultural and artistic impact of Langston Hughes, playwright of Black Nativity which recently returned to Intiman in a sold-out run. Hughes was a poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, and columnist who is best known as a leader of the Harlem Renaissance. Hosted by Vivian Phillips (founder of Arte Noir), with Valerie Curtis-Newton (director of Black Nativity), LaNesha DeBardelaben (former President & CEO of the Northwest African American Museum), and Jordan Charlton (professor of English at Seattle Central College).

Tickets and more information at intiman.org/love