Intiman Theatre Announces Cast For THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW 

Intiman Theatre and The Williams Project have announced the cast and creative team for their co-production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, the first professional production in Seattle. All ticket tiers are now available for the play which will show February 7-25, 2023 at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle 98122) as part of Intiman's residency at Seattle Central College.

The cast features Max Rosenak (who previously appeared in The Williams Project and Intiman's Orpheus Descending), Chip Sherman (member of the Core Company at ACT Theatre), Caitlin Duffy, Holiday (last seen in The Amen Corner from The Williams Project), Alexandra Tavares (a founding member of The Seagull Project), Lee Lebreton (also seen in Orpheus Descending), and Francesca Root-Dodsen (HBO's "Succession").

The creative team is led by The Williams Project's Artistic Director Ryan Guzzo Purcell (director). Frequent collaborator An-lin Dauber will design the set and costumes, with Geoff Korf (lighting) and M.L. Dogg (sound). Laurel Nichols and Nik Nolen will stage manage the production.

"Intiman is thrilled to collaborate with The Williams Project to produce this incredible yet rarely-seen play," says Wesley Frugé, Managing Director of Intiman Theatre. "Partnership makes us all stronger, and we are committed to raising each other up as we bring artistic excellence to our stages at Seattle Central College."

All ticket tiers are now on sale at intiman.org, ranging from $5-$80. New for the 2022-23 season, Intiman is offering advance reserved seating. Walk-up tickets on the day of the show will be FREE FOR EVERYONE, with a minimum guaranteed availability of 20 tickets for each performance starting 60 mins before show time on a first come, first served basis. Audiences are invited to join Intiman's Inti-Club membership program starting as low as $8/month to receive 50% off their ticket purchase.