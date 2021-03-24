Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Intiman Presents Free Panel Conversation with Sara Porkalob, Andrew Russell, And Justin Huertas

The panelists will discuss the power of storytelling for building community and advancing social change.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Intiman Theatre invites you to a #SharetheLove campaign event: "New Play Development as a Tool for Community Building."

This is a live panel conversation about developing and sharing new plays with theatre maker / cultural worker Sara Porkalob, and Intiman's former Producing Artistic Director Andrew Russell, hosted by playwright, composer-lyricist and actor Justin Huertas.

The panelists will discuss the power of storytelling for building community and advancing social change, while reflecting on Sara's journey creating DRAGON CYCLE and sharing exciting updates about the project. Intiman produced DRAGON LADY, the first play of the DRAGON CYCLE, in 2017. The event will feature a sneak peek performance from Sara Porkalob's DRAGON BABY.

The event will be hosted live on Zoom on Wednesday, April 14th 2021, 5pm-6pm pacific. Tickets are Free for Everyone - reserve a ticket to receive the Zoom link to join. Donations accepted, and will go towards Intiman's #SharetheLove campaign, running April 7th-24th, 2021.

Learn more at INTIMAN.ORG/SHARETHELOVE


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt
Dance Break T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Seattle Stories
Seattle Opera Films FLIGHT At The Museum Of Flight Photo

Seattle Opera Films FLIGHT At The Museum Of Flight

Seattle Center Seeking Candidates For Seattle Center Advisory Commission Photo

Seattle Center Seeking Candidates For Seattle Center Advisory Commission

Island Shakespeares TEACAKES & TAROT Announces Co-Production With HowlRound TV Photo

Island Shakespeare's TEACAKES & TAROT Announces Co-Production With HowlRound TV

Washington Ensemble Theatre Presents THE DOLL PIT, A New Dance Film From Cherdonna Shinatr Photo

Washington Ensemble Theatre Presents THE DOLL PIT, A New Dance Film From Cherdonna Shinatra


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!