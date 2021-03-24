Intiman Presents Free Panel Conversation with Sara Porkalob, Andrew Russell, And Justin Huertas

Intiman Theatre invites you to a #SharetheLove campaign event: "New Play Development as a Tool for Community Building."

This is a live panel conversation about developing and sharing new plays with theatre maker / cultural worker Sara Porkalob, and Intiman's former Producing Artistic Director Andrew Russell, hosted by playwright, composer-lyricist and actor Justin Huertas.

The panelists will discuss the power of storytelling for building community and advancing social change, while reflecting on Sara's journey creating DRAGON CYCLE and sharing exciting updates about the project. Intiman produced DRAGON LADY, the first play of the DRAGON CYCLE, in 2017. The event will feature a sneak peek performance from Sara Porkalob's DRAGON BABY.

The event will be hosted live on Zoom on Wednesday, April 14th 2021, 5pm-6pm pacific. Tickets are Free for Everyone - reserve a ticket to receive the Zoom link to join. Donations accepted, and will go towards Intiman's #SharetheLove campaign, running April 7th-24th, 2021.

Learn more at INTIMAN.ORG/SHARETHELOVE