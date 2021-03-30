Intiman Free Panel Conversation Explores Black Superheroes And Live Theatre

Intiman Theatre invites you to join a #SharetheLove campaign event: Writing Fantasy Worlds & Creating the Black Superhero. Featuring playwright Inda Craig-Galván, comic book aficionado Donte Felder, and Intiman Visiting Artistic Associate Lisa Marie Rollins will moderate.

This live panel conversation will explore historic Black superheroes and fantasy worlds / dream spaces as places to imagine ourselves in and outside our current lived experiences, and as a critical tool for liberation. How can we create stories that reimagine Black realities while pushing against traditional tropes? The panelists will touch on various comic book and superhero narratives, as well as Inda's play BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA. Inda developed BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA in the 2016 Intiman Emerging Artist Program cohort, and the play went on to premiere at The Geffen Playhouse in 2019 where it was directed by Robert O'Hara.



The event will be hosted live on Zoom on Wednesday, April 21st 2021, 5pm-6pm pacific. Tickets are Free for Everyone - reserve a ticket to receive the Zoom link to join. Donations accepted, and will go towards Intiman's #SharetheLove campaign, running April 7th-24th, 2021.

This event will be live captioned. Open to all ages. For tickets and more information, visit: INTIMAN.ORG/SHARETHELOVE