Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center Construction On Track for 2024 Opening

A state-of-the-art performing arts center nearing completion.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

As Spokane Valley Summer Theatre continues its 'Sizzling Summer Season' with Steve Martin's BRIGHT STAR opening running through July 23, construction continues to be on schedule for the company's new home, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (ICSVPAC).

Concrete forms for the main stage area and below the auditorium were recently put in place by Garco Construction. Once all forms are in place, concrete will be poured. A construction-cam offers an updated still photo of the progress every three minutes, as well as a weekly rendered timelapse of the progress. Both can be viewed at icsvpac.com.

Construction began in the spring on the 59,000 square foot, state-of-the-art performing arts center that will house a 480 plus seat Main Stage Theatre, a 200-seat flexible Studio Theatre, and an Acting Conservatory for youth, as well as an event space. The building, located at 13609 E. Mansfield Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA, has its grand opening slated for July of next summer.

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre currently performs shows at University High School Theatre. The remainder of the 2023 summer season includes two regional premieres: Steve Martin's BRIGHT STAR (running through July 23) and Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (August 4-20). Tickets are now available at svsummertheatre.com or through the Box Office at (509) 368-7897.

Naming rights opportunities still exist throughout the state-of-the-art facility. Funding and naming rights opportunities for families, businesses, corporations, or foundations are still available. Please contact Capital Campaign Director Georgia Oxford at georgia@icsvpac.com.



