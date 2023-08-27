Harlequin Productions Reveals an Exciting 33rd Season, Including SWEENEY TODD, CABARET, and More

Single tickets for the 2023 season will be available for purchase on October 17, 2023.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

Harlequin Productions Reveals an Exciting 33rd Season, Including SWEENEY TODD, CABARET, and More

Harlequin Productions' 2024 Season was revealed on Saturday, August 19, during the Season 33 Announcement at the State Theater in downtown Olympia. The night featured live music by local band Sugar and the Spitfires, with a presentation hosted by Eleise Moore and Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb. The night included a multimedia presentation of the new season, including performances from one of the musicals announced. Special guest presenters included actors featured in the 2023 season, as well as Executive Director for the Washington Center, Jill Barnes, and Olympia Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Alexandra Arrieche.

After the first production in 2024, Harlequin will close the State Theater to complete the renovations of the backstage that began in 2023. One production during that time will be performed in the Washington Center Black Box.

All productions will now close with Sunday matinees rather than Saturday evening performances.

The 2024 season includes a Special Offering co-produced with the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, to be performed one-weekend-only on the Washington Center Mainstage. This production is not included in a standard season subscription, but tickets are available as a Pre-Season Add-on at a 20% discount if purchased with a subscription.

Subscriptions may be purchased online at the link below, or by mail via the 2024 Subscription Form in the 2024 Season Brochure, or by calling the Washington Center Box Office, Tues - Sat 12-5:30pm, at 360-786-0151.

The 2024 Season:

January 19 - February 4, 2024: Deathtrap by Ira Levin

Mystery, Thriller, Comedy

Sidney Bruhl would do anything to publish the next great play. He would even kill for it. This dark comedy thriller will have audiences laughing one moment and screaming in terror the next as Sidney discovers he may not be the only murderer in the room.

March 15 - 31, 2024: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield

Comedy, Farce

At the Washington Center Black Box. An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in under two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show, all the Histories are performed as a football game, and we go NUTS with Hamlet! All performed by three actors.

June 28 - July 28, 2024: Cabaret by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff

Tony-Winning Musical

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free. Welcome to the Kit Kat Klub. One of the most famous American musicals of all time - from the creators of Chicago - Cabaret takes us to the seedy underground of 1929 Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age. Hit songs include "Wilkommen", "Don't Tell Mama," "Maybe This Time" and, of course, the title song, "Cabaret."

Directed by Aaron Lamb.

August 30 - September 22, 2024: Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill

Comedy, Classic

Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. Playwright Kate Hamill imbues hilarious new life into this classic love story with a decidedly progressive take on the trials and travails of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy, and of course the delightful Bennet clan!

Special Offering - A Co-Production with the Olympia Symphony Orchestra

October 11 - 13, 2024: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler

Tony-Winning Musical, Thriller

On the Washington Center Mainstage. Attend the dark, witty and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London. A bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere, Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. This musical must be heard with a full orchestra, organ, and choir!

Directed by Aaron Lamb and conducted by Alexandra Arrieche.

October 18 - November 3, 2024: What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

New Play, Comedy

Performed in conjunction with local High School debate teams. Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

November 29 - December 24, 2024: A Christmas Carol adapted by Aaron Lamb

Holiday, Classic

Hailed as the greatest ghost story ever told, we continue our holiday tradition at Harlequin with Artistic Director Aaron Lamb's fresh adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic story of transformation, absolution, and grace. Join us for a holiday classic that's sure to please, packed with holiday music and a healthy dose of holiday cheer, and the kind of ghostly special effects that only Harlequin can deliver.




Recommended For You