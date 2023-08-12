Harlequin Production to Host 2024 Season Announcement Event This Month

The event will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
17 Regional Teens/Young Adults To Be Showcased In Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's Rising S Photo 2 17 Regional Teens/Young Adults To Be Showcased In Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's Rising Stars
Regional Premiere of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Open at Spokane Valley Su Photo 3 Regional Premiere of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Open at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 4 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities

Harlequin Production to Host 2024 Season Announcement Event This Month

Harlequin Productions is throwing its Annual Season Announcement on Saturday, August 19, 2023 - an evening celebrating the theatrical work that Harlequin creates and the community it cherishes. This year, Harlequin's annual fundraising gala will not be combined with the season announcement. That event will take place in October 2023.

The Season 33 Announcement will begin at 6:00 PM in the State Theater Lobby. Attendees will enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and a no-host bar offering beer, wine, and two signature cocktails. Entertainment includes a wine toss and 50/50 raffle.
At 7:00 PM partygoers will enter the theater, where Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb will present Harlequin's exciting 2024 season. The evening will conclude with a celebratory champagne toast.

Harlequin Productions

Harlequin's Annual Season Announcement

Date: August 19, 2023. Reception begins at 6:00 PM, with the Season 33 Announcement starting at 7:00 PM

Location: State Theater, 202 4th Avenue East Olympia, WA 98501

Price: $20 General Admission and FREE for Harlequin subscribers

For tickets, visit: Click Here

Harlequin Productions is a professional not-for-profit theater company in Olympia, WA. We seek to invigorate, educate, and empower our community and all people to feel more, think more, play more, and judge less through the mirror of real live theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
SOMETIMES I DREAM... Kicks Off 2023-24 Season at ArtsWest Photo
SOMETIMES I DREAM... Kicks Off 2023-24 Season at ArtsWest

ArtsWest Playhouse announces the first show in the 2023-24 Season, 'Sometimes I Dream...'. Kicking off this season is the comedy Matt & Ben, by Mindy Kaling (The Office, Mindy Project) and Brenda Withers.

2
17 Regional Teens/Young Adults To Be Showcased In Spokane Valley Summer Theatres Rising St Photo
17 Regional Teens/Young Adults To Be Showcased In Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's Rising Stars

There's no shortage of incredible young talent in the region and part of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's mission is to showcase and nurture it. RISING STARS is a showcase production that's become an annual and anticipated tradition for SVST. This year, SVST has added a performance, so you'll now have two opportunities to see the production: August 12th and 13th.

3
Cast and Creative Team Set for ACT and The 5th Avenue Theatres CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for ACT and The 5th Avenue Theatre's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

Get the latest updates on the cast and creative team for ACT and The 5th Avenue Theatre's upcoming co-production of Lauren Yee's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND. Don't miss this exciting collaboration between two renowned theaters.

4
AUTOCORRECT THINKS IM DEAD Comes to Seattle Next Month Photo
AUTOCORRECT THINKS I'M DEAD Comes to Seattle Next Month

This Fall, a double rarity – horror comedy packed into a Deaf-centric script – will perform as a fully-captioned, accessible piece for all Seattle audiences. Sound Theatre is thrilled to present the world premiere of AUTOCORRECT THINKS I’M DEAD by Deaf playwright Aimee Chou. Howie Seago will direct.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Tacoma Little Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (in True Rep)
Spokane Shakespeare Society (8/31-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NINE
Pullman.vs.Paxton Productions at Erickson Theatre Off Broadway (10/13-10/21)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
Village Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet/A Bold Stroke for a Husband
Island Shakespeare Festival (7/21-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revolutionists
Harlequin Productions (9/08-9/23)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In Between: a collection of short plays
Center Theatre at Seattle Center (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
Tacoma Little Theatre (12/08-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You