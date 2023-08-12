Harlequin Production to Host 2024 Season Announcement Event This Month

Harlequin Productions is throwing its Annual Season Announcement on Saturday, August 19, 2023 - an evening celebrating the theatrical work that Harlequin creates and the community it cherishes. This year, Harlequin's annual fundraising gala will not be combined with the season announcement. That event will take place in October 2023.

The Season 33 Announcement will begin at 6:00 PM in the State Theater Lobby. Attendees will enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and a no-host bar offering beer, wine, and two signature cocktails. Entertainment includes a wine toss and 50/50 raffle.

At 7:00 PM partygoers will enter the theater, where Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb will present Harlequin's exciting 2024 season. The evening will conclude with a celebratory champagne toast.

Harlequin Productions

Harlequin's Annual Season Announcement

Date: August 19, 2023. Reception begins at 6:00 PM, with the Season 33 Announcement starting at 7:00 PM

Location: State Theater, 202 4th Avenue East Olympia, WA 98501

Price: $20 General Admission and FREE for Harlequin subscribers

For tickets, visit: Click Here

Harlequin Productions is a professional not-for-profit theater company in Olympia, WA. We seek to invigorate, educate, and empower our community and all people to feel more, think more, play more, and judge less through the mirror of real live theatre.