GreenStage Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Village Theatre Photo 3 Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Village Theatre
Review: LES MISERABLES at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo 4 Review: LES MISÉRABLES at The 5th Avenue Theatre

GreenStage Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

GreenStage is celebrating 35 years of free Shakespeare in the Park this summer. GreenStage will be presenting two mainstage plays: "Romeo & Juliet" directed by Luke Sayler and, continuing the history cycle, "Henry VI - Part One" directed by Zanne Gerrard. The one hour long, four actor Backyard Bard series this year is a rotating repertory of "Comedy of Errors" and "Cymbeline", both directed by Erin Day. All shows will perform from July 7 - August 12. A calendar schedule of all events can be found on their website at greenstage.org.

This year both mainstage plays focus on how humanity copes with living in violent, oppressive worlds. Says Luke Sayler, director of "Romeo & Juliet", "Juliet and Romeo's romance is not a model for true love... it's a small rebellion against their dangerous, oppressive society." In Henry VI - Part One, the power vacuum left after the death of Henry V leads to a scramble of factions looking for security in a violent time. "The play has echoes of our current political sphere," says Zanne Gerrard, director of "Henry VI - Part One." "[It's a] game of thrones for power, prestige, and conquest...."

As they have since they first began in 1989, GreenStage performances focus on the text with minimal props and sets. "I think the secret is focusing on the characters and relationships and human actions," says Managing Director Ken Holmes, who has been with the company since 1993. "After all, we perform in park settings where nature simply can't be ignored.

GreenStage will tour the shows to parks across the Greater Seattle area. These family friendly productions will perform Thursday through Sunday from July 7 - August 12. Admission is always free and no reservations are necessary.

For a full calendar of dates, times, and locations please visit: Click Here

As Seattle's longest running Shakespeare company, GreenStage makes high-quality theatrical productions of Shakespeare’s plays freely accessible to all residents and visitors to Seattle, King and Snohomish County. Our productions are free, fun, and family oriented, focusing on the text and story of the play. The talent of our artists, the beauty of the natural park spaces, and the imagination and participation of our audiences creates inspiring productions that allow everyone involved to experience live theatre, and Shakespeare in particular, in new ways. Shakespeare’s characters and words come to life in eye-opening ways when heard in these intimate, outdoor performances, and GreenStage’s patrons, fans, and participants, all join together to help keep theatre freely accessible to all.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Returns to Seattle This Month Photo
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Returns to Seattle This Month

ArtsWest will present the final show in its 2022-23 Season: BEGIN IT – Hedwig & the Angry Inch (by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask). This groundbreaking rock musical will return to the ArtsWest stage after five years with its original star, Nicholas Japaul Bernard in the iconic role of Hedwig.

2
Review: MORLOT, SEATTLE SYMPHONY CAPTIVATE IN ALL-FRENCH PROGRAM at Benaroya Hall Photo
Review: MORLOT, SEATTLE SYMPHONY CAPTIVATE IN ALL-FRENCH PROGRAM at Benaroya Hall

This was a hugely demanding program, and Morlot and his musicians together produced an awe-inspiring accomplishment.

3
Photos: First Look at THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at Tacoma Little Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre closes its 104th Season with The Shawshank Redemption, by Owen O’Neill & Dave Johns. This powerful and moving story will be directed by Blake R. York. The Shawshank Redemption will run through Sunday, June 18, 2023. Check out production photos here!

4
Seattle Shakespeare Announces 2023-2024 Season Including THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, ROMEO Photo
Seattle Shakespeare Announces 2023-2024 Season Including THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, ROMEO AND JULIET And More

Seattle Shakespeare Company has announced a full slate of shows for their 2023-2024 season. Along with programming selections, they have announced reduced prices for almost all single tickets for the upcoming season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL Video VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Juneteenth Celebration: Past Present and Future
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (5/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noir
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (3/30-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unexpected Productions 40th Anniversary Improv Week
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (6/18-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12th Annual Festival of Shorts
Wade James Theatre (6/29-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Briar/Rose
Theatre Off Jackson (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unnecessary Farce
Wade James Theatre (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (5/24-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/02-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You