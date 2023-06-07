GreenStage Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

GreenStage is celebrating 35 years of free Shakespeare in the Park this summer. GreenStage will be presenting two mainstage plays: "Romeo & Juliet" directed by Luke Sayler and, continuing the history cycle, "Henry VI - Part One" directed by Zanne Gerrard. The one hour long, four actor Backyard Bard series this year is a rotating repertory of "Comedy of Errors" and "Cymbeline", both directed by Erin Day. All shows will perform from July 7 - August 12. A calendar schedule of all events can be found on their website at greenstage.org.

This year both mainstage plays focus on how humanity copes with living in violent, oppressive worlds. Says Luke Sayler, director of "Romeo & Juliet", "Juliet and Romeo's romance is not a model for true love... it's a small rebellion against their dangerous, oppressive society." In Henry VI - Part One, the power vacuum left after the death of Henry V leads to a scramble of factions looking for security in a violent time. "The play has echoes of our current political sphere," says Zanne Gerrard, director of "Henry VI - Part One." "[It's a] game of thrones for power, prestige, and conquest...."

As they have since they first began in 1989, GreenStage performances focus on the text with minimal props and sets. "I think the secret is focusing on the characters and relationships and human actions," says Managing Director Ken Holmes, who has been with the company since 1993. "After all, we perform in park settings where nature simply can't be ignored.

GreenStage will tour the shows to parks across the Greater Seattle area. These family friendly productions will perform Thursday through Sunday from July 7 - August 12. Admission is always free and no reservations are necessary.

As Seattle's longest running Shakespeare company, GreenStage makes high-quality theatrical productions of Shakespeare’s plays freely accessible to all residents and visitors to Seattle, King and Snohomish County. Our productions are free, fun, and family oriented, focusing on the text and story of the play. The talent of our artists, the beauty of the natural park spaces, and the imagination and participation of our audiences creates inspiring productions that allow everyone involved to experience live theatre, and Shakespeare in particular, in new ways. Shakespeare’s characters and words come to life in eye-opening ways when heard in these intimate, outdoor performances, and GreenStage’s patrons, fans, and participants, all join together to help keep theatre freely accessible to all.