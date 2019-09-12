Engage In The Rich Croatian Heritage At CroatiaFest October 6 At Seattle Center

Embrace the cultures of the Pacific Northwest and cultivate love, peace and understanding of the communities that make up our region. Join us for Seattle Center Festál: CroatiaFest, noon - 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 in Seattle Center Armory. CroatiaFest preserves the customs and creativity of Croatian culture with musical ensembles, colorful dress, savories and sweets and imported goods.

Experience all that culture has to offer with toe-tapping music, lively dance performances and traditional Croatian foods including barbecue lamb, grilled wild salmon, ćevapčići , burek, sarma and peka. You can also shop at a variety of booths selling Croatian products.

New to the art gallery this year is an exhibit featuring watercolor artist Christine Zuvela Witte. This historical exhibit called "Croatia to America" portrays the experiences of the Croatian community in Old Town Tacoma. Also included in this space is an exhibit of traditional Croatian folk costumes and a 15-year photo retrospective of the festival.

With new naturalization changes and complex property ownership rules in Croatia, the festival offers consular appointments. Each year the Los Angeles Croatian Consulate General and staff are available for two information sessions to discuss and take questions on naturalization rules for third generation Croatian Americans and property ownership issues.

For full schedule visit http://www.croatiafest.org/ and RSVP to the Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/1202123943322979/

Newly added this year is the "Alaska Airlines Fly Away Giveaway." Guests who obtain a passport inside Seattle Center Armory or by downloading online can collect stamps by attending festivals to be entered to win round-trip air travel for two to the Alaska Airlines destination of their choice. Each stamp is an entry to win; the more Festál events attended and stamps collected, the higher the odds of winning! More information at seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who shape the character of our region. Although the series began in 1997, the festivals took place earlier in their own ethnic communities. Now, Seattle Center serves as a central place, where festivals invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. This year's theme, "Love, Peace and Understanding," is woven throughout 24 free, ethnic cultural festivals. In a time of divisive national rhetoric, Festál celebrates our shared humanity to build connections, tear down stereotypes and create trust.

Seattle Center Festál: CroatiaFest is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with CroatiaFest. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this festival, visit croatiafest.org, and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You