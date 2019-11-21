ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Night Of Giving, Military Night And Other Special Events Announced

Enchant® Christmas has a bit of something for everyone this holiday season! In addition to "Mischievous," its all-new World's Largest Christmas Light Maze opening at T-Mobile Park this Friday, November 22, Enchant will host a series of special event nights throughout its November 22-December 29 run. Enchant is delighted to announce that it has partnered with Starbucks for a Night of Giving on December 9 -- on this special night, ticket sales and ice skate rental proceeds will go to support Mary's Place and its ongoing work to help unsheltered families find a path to permanent housing. Ticket buyers will also have the chance to make an additional donation to Mary's Place specifically to provide an opportunity for Mary's Place families to attend Enchant during its 2019 run. Tickets and donations can be made online at EnchantChristmas.com/Starbucks.

Enchant is proud to support veterans and active duty military, offering a special Military discount on General Admission tickets all season long. On December 5, special tribute will be paid to this community during "Military Night" with $3 of every ticket purchased to be donated to the local United Service Organization (USO) Northwest Chapter, a military support organization offering critical services to deployed, transitioning, ill, and wounded service members and their families, as well as the families of the fallen troops.

In 2018, Enchant's "Paws n' Claus" event saw hundreds of locals and their dogs at T-Mobile Park. Look for the return of this event on December 1 and 16 - a special ticket is required for this event and must be purchased in advance. This Sunday, November 24, Enchant will host a "Sensory-Friendly Evening" - the event features include a reduction in capacity, volume levels, and more, to provide a more comfortable setting for this community to experience "Mischievous."

During Merry Hour, the final arrival window of Enchant, on November 24, December 3, and December 10, Enchant will host a "Date Night" experience. In addition to searching the maze for Santa's missing gifts, couples can find professional portrait photographers in stunning locations within the experience. Snap a professional photo of you and your loved one to capture this Enchant moment for many years to come. This is a special, complimentary offering available only during Merry Hour on these selects dates.

On December 11, Enchant introduces something completely new to its programming with "Sing For The Fences," an opportunity to join your community in led caroling inside the event, down on the field level of T-Mobile Park. From "Deck The Halls" to "Jingle Bells" and more - this special event will Raise the Roof with songs of the season.

Single tickets, group tickets, and holiday party bookings are all available now at EnchantChristmas.com.





