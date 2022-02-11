Digital Streaming Announced for ACT's HOTTER THAN EGYPT

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre today announced that it will make digital streaming available for its World Premiere production of Yussef El Guindi's play Hotter Than Egypt. This at-home virtual experience is on presale now with a suggested Pay What You Choose ticket price of $35, or a minimum of $10 per ticket.

Digital streaming of Hotter Than Egypt will be available for viewing from February 21-March 6, 2022. Learn more here.

The live, in-person production of Hotter Than Egypt will continue to perform at ACT in downtown Seattle through February 20, 2022 as scheduled. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit ACT here.