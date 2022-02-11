Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Digital Streaming Announced for ACT's HOTTER THAN EGYPT

Digital streaming of Hotter Than Egypt will be available for viewing from February 21-March 6, 2022.

Feb. 11, 2022  
ACT - A Contemporary Theatre today announced that it will make digital streaming available for its World Premiere production of Yussef El Guindi's play Hotter Than Egypt. This at-home virtual experience is on presale now with a suggested Pay What You Choose ticket price of $35, or a minimum of $10 per ticket.

Digital streaming of Hotter Than Egypt will be available for viewing from February 21-March 6, 2022. Learn more here.

The live, in-person production of Hotter Than Egypt will continue to perform at ACT in downtown Seattle through February 20, 2022 as scheduled. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit ACT here.


