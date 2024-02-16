Design Team Set for Seattle Shakespeare Company's 2023–2024 Production, THE BED TRICK

Seattle Shakespeare Company dives into their third indoor mainstage production with their first-ever commissioned work, The Bed Trick, written by Keiko Green. Seattle favorite Keiko Green brings her sharp provocation and biting humor to a new play that puts contemporary discussions of consent and sexual assault on college campuses in direct conversation with one of the most problematic devices in Shakespeare: the titular bed trick. In the grand tradition of problem plays, The Bed Trick has no answers, but will have you pondering the questions long after you leave the theatre.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

Keiko Green is a playwright, screenwriter, and performer based in Los Angeles and Seattle. She is a Core Company Member at ACT, the 2023 Resident Playwright at Orange County’s Chance Theatre, and previously part of Seattle Repertory Theatre’s Writers Group and Theatre Mu’s New Play Incubator. As an actor, she has performed at Seattle Shakespeare Company in Othello, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, All’s Well That Ends Well, Bring Down the House Pts 1 & 2, as well as Love’s Labours Lost and Much Ado About Nothing with Wooden O. As a playwright, her plays have been developed/produced by the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, The Old Globe, the Kennedy Center, the National New Play Network, Playwrights Realm, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and Atlantic Theatre Company. Seattle productions include: Hometown Boy (Seattle Public Theater), a virtual production of Wad (ACT), and Nadeshiko (Sound Theatre Company) — which received the Gregory Award for Outstanding New Play. She is currently working on commissions from MTC/Sloan Foundation, The Old Globe, and Seattle Shakespeare Company. As a screenwriter, she wrote on Hulu’s upcoming Interior Chinatown and is developing a sci-fi thriller with Hillman Grad. BFA: NYU Drama – Experimental Theatre Wing, MFA: UCSD Playwriting.

The Bed Trick will be directed by Seattle Shakespeare Company’s Interim Artistic Director Makaela Milburn, who will be joined by Parmida Ziaei as Scenic Designer, Andi Alhadeff as Costume Designer, Andrew Smith as Lighting Designer, Evan Mosher as Sound Designer, Robin Macartney as Props Designer, Sarah Harlett as Intimacy Director, Ben Radin as Technical Director, Alexander Winterly as Scenic Assistant, with Emily Grierson as the Stage Manager and Brigid Ridge as the Assistant Stage Manager.