Dandylyon Drama Announces SCROOGE'S CHRISTMAS

Dandylyon Drama has announced its brand-new Community Theatre Production featuring local actors ages 10 to 70 years old. Kicking off the new season is the exciting holiday show Scrooge's Christmas. Founded in 2009 by Artistic Director (and local), Melani Lyons, Dandylyon Drama has grown into a sought-after source for bringing quality performing arts into area schools through afterschool enrichment programs and school musicals.

In Ken Jones' family-friendly adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale, A Christmas Carol, all the beloved characters of this Christmas tradition are supported by music from Dickens Carolers. Will Scrooge cling to his miserly ways or will he choose compassion and community? Please be advised there are spooky elements to the show that may not be appropriate for very young children.

"Adults have seen how we've empowered their children and have begged for years to get onstage, too!" says Lyons, "We're so excited and grateful to share this play that sparks courage, compassion, and creativity. Thanks to the generosity of our community and the hard work of our board and staff securing recovery grants, we're still here!"

Scrooge's Christmas will be directed by Melani Lyons (Lake Forest Park), assistant directed and stage managed by Anna Bundy (Seattle) with costume design by Amy Hockman (Seattle). Opening Show is AAPI Appreciation Night! Before each performance a special reception will feature hot drinks from Black Coffee NW, a Photo Booth featuring Santa or Olaf, and live music from one of the following: Ukulele206, Magic Key, Northside Step Team, Dickens Carolers, and a brass quartet from The Salvation Army Band.

Actress Guneet Kaur shares, "Sometimes the dreams that you don't even dare to dream come true! Scrooge's Christmas is that for me. As an immigrant person of color, I never imagined playing Mrs. Fezziwig and the Niece in this beautiful adaptation of the original A Christmas Carol. But I have been welcomed, included, celebrated, and empowered like everyone else in the group. We're not just telling a story of love, compassion, and hope, we're living it behind the scenes as well."

Scrooge's Christmas performances are Friday, December 16th 7pm; Saturday, December 17th 3pm; Saturday, December 17th 7pm; and Sunday, December 18th 3pm.

For tickets or more information about Dandylyon Drama's Community Theatre Productions, visit www.dandylyondrama.org/events.