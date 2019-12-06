Christmas Eve At Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse: Feast Of Seven Fishes - A Grand Meal!

Celebrate the holidays by enjoying this special Christmas Eve dinner at Tulalip Resort Casino's Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse. Chef Jeremy Taisey and his team will be preparing an eight-course "Feast of Seven Fishes" prix fixe menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, along with a hand-selected wine pairing by Sommelier Tom Thompson.

Early on during Taisey's culinary career, he heard about the Italian Grand Meal tradition and, ever since then, he always wanted to host a dinner of the "Feast of Seven Fishes." This past fall, Taisey approached Executive Chef Perry Mascitti with an idea in-hand to host the "Feast of Seven Fishes" dinner at Tula Bene on Christmas Eve. This was when Mascitti shared his family's holiday memories and how they celebrated the "Feast of Seven Fishes."

After their meeting, Taisey was so excited that he couldn't wait to share this annual feast with his Tula Bene guests. His elation inspired him to create an exceptional menu to honor this centuries-old tradition. Mascitti's madre, Emilia, would be proud of him.

"History tells us that the celebration 'Feast of Seven Fishes' started in Southern Italy as the Grand Meal for the Vigilia di Natale (Christmas Vigil), which was in anticipation of the midnight birth of the baby Jesus on Christmas Eve," shares Mascitti." Tula Bene's 'Feast of Seven Fishes' menu is very close to the same family experience that I had growing up. This tradition was passed down from my Prozia (great aunt) in Italy to my Italian-American nonna (grandmother) Elsie, to mia madre (my mother) Emilia."

Tulalip Resort Casino's wine expert and sommelier, Tom Thompson, will showcase a selection of his latest wine finds from around the globe from Tula Bene's Wine Spectator award-winning wine list. Thompson will be at the dinner to share his vast wine knowledge and some holiday cheer.

Tula Bene's eight-course prix fixe menu and suggested wine pairing options include:

Tula Bene Antipasto Platter

Acinum "Extra Dry" Prosecco, Treviso, Italy

Cod and Smoked Halibut Rillettes with olive batard crostini

Broglia "La Meirana" Gavi del Comune di Gavi, Piedmont, Italy

Fried Calamari with lemon aioli

Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti, Piedmont, Italy

Pancetta Prawns with tomato caper relish

Fuschi Silvi Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo "Tati," Abruzzo, Italy

Spaghetti with Dungeness Crab Marinara

Fazio Castelmedio Nerello Mascalese, Sicily, Italy

Cioppino of Mussels in lobster broth

Livio Felluga Friulano, Fruili-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Tuscan Butter Salmon with white beans and Swiss chard

Pala "Silenzi" Rosso "Isola dei Nuraghi," Sardinia, Italy

Limoncello Granita

Plate of Italian Christmas Cookies with stovetop espresso

Fattoria del Cerro "Vin Santo di Montepulciano," Tuscany, Italy

A Tula Bene dinner wouldn't be complete without their Torrone Nougat gift of friendship for that perfect sweet finish.

The "Feast of Seven Fishes" prix fixe dinner menu is priced at $70 per person (plus sales tax, gratuity not included). Tula Bene's regular menu will not be available on Christmas Eve.

Sommelier Tom Thompson's suggested wine pairing option features a two-ounce pour of each wine and is priced at $25 per person (plus sales tax, gratuity not included). Guests can also order individual glasses of these pours and wines from Tula Bene's full wine list along with cocktails from their bar.

Children ages three to eight have the option of ordering the "Feast of Seven Fishes" dinner or from Tula Bene's Christmas Eve children's menu, which will feature Buttered Noodles or Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Reservations for Tula Bene's Christmas Eve dinner can be made here, or by calling 360.716.1500.





