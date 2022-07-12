Centerstage Theatre Wraps their 2021-2022 Season with THE OREGON TRAIL

Centerstage Theatre wraps a successful 2021-2022 season with their production of The Oregon Trail. It runs from August 19 to September 11, 2022 for three performances weekly (Friday through Sunday) at the Knutzen Family Theater on Dumas Bay in Federal Way, WA.



Funny, smart and provocative, The Oregon Trail is a play-meets-video-game time traveling journey of discovery. For middle-school-Jane, it's her favorite 8-bit computer lab video game that offers a comfortable escape from growing pains and awkward adolescence. But when the video game comes to life, and Jane gets thrust from the 1990s back to 1848 on the Oregon trail, she meets her own great-great-grandmother and learns to use the game's all-knowing gaze as a guide toward realizing what she truly wants.



The play was written by Bekah Brunstetter and this production features local actors Kaira Hensler and Taylor Davis as Now- and Then-Jane respectively. They both appeared in last season's Holiday Panto, Puss in Boots. Cassie Jo Fastabend plays MaryAnne, Kyle Sinclair plays The Game, David Breyman is Billy and BEN STAHL is Clancy.



The Oregon Trail is directed by Jeanette Sanchez. Lighting is by Adem Hayyu, props are by Mikaela Fouts, sets by Taylor Keuhm, sound by Dylan Twiner, and longtime Centerstage Theatre alum Maddie Hiller serves as the show's stage manager.



The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. Tickets are $32. Student, Military and Senior Tickets are $12-$32. All tickets are available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.