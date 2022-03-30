Centerstage Theatre Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS in April

Join Centerstage for an outrageously funny show two years in the making! Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was set to open just weeks after the beginning of the pandemic, and now, exactly two years after its original slot, it's finally happening! The cast, crew, and designers have reconvened to bring this criminally underproduced musical to Federal Way, and to transport you to the French Riviera to watch con artists at the top of their game. The breeze is warm, the drinks are cold, and the laughter is nonstop as an amazing cast from all over the Puget Sound area bring you an evening of complete escape.

The show opens Friday, April 1st, and runs through Sunday, April 24th. Shows will take place on the following dates and times: Friday, April 1st at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 2nd at 7:30pm; Sunday, April 3rd at 2:00pm; Friday, April 8th at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 9th at 7:30pm; Sunday, April 10th at 2:00pm; Friday, April 15th at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 16th at 7:30pm; Sunday, April 17th at 2:00pm; Friday, April 22nd at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 23rd at 7:30pm; Sunday, April 24th at 2:00pm.

Leading the cast as experienced conman Lawrence Jameson is South Sound favorite Bruce Haasl, who has appeared on nearly every major stage from Olympia to Tacoma, garnering rave reviews for his beautiful vocals and wonderful characters. His younger, brasher counterpart Freddy Benson is played by TRAVIS TINGVALL, a graduate of PLU's Theatre Program and a lifelong resident of the PNW (fun fact: this was Travis' dream role!). The Artistic Director of Centerstage, TRISTA DUVAL, takes the stage in her first musical role at Centerstage since the beginning of her tenure as Artistic Director. DEANNA MARTINEZ, renowned actor, director, and acting coach, shines with comedic panache in the role of Muriel, and Andrew Fry, beloved veteran actor in the Tacoma scene, plays Andre, a con artist's dream wingman. ROBIN MAE BECAR, known for her work at Centerstage in The Importance of Being Earnest and The Hound of the Baskervilles, as well as multiple successful turns onstage from Tacoma to Leavenworth, plays Jolene Oakes and functions as Dance Captain. The incredibly talented and versatile ensemble consists of RYLIE LATHAM, bringing her degree in the Arts to bear both as a performer and co-choreographer. SASHA LATHAM, along with Rylie, is a new resident of the area, and the two are a wonderful addition to the PNW Theatre scene - you will see a lot of them! The rest of the ensemble includes competitive dancer JARED McKELL, prolific Tacoma actress SHELLEIGH MAIRI FERGUSON, the wonderful new addition of JESSICA VIT, and SONIA ALEXIS, who will be familiar to Centerstage audiences from Let There Be Love and A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol. Centerstage is also delighted to finally be able to welcome an intern back to the stage in the person of DEAN MARSHALL, who has been involved onstage and off with us - we know we aren't supposed to pick favorites....but if we had a list, he'd be on it!

Centerstage's own Managing Director ANGELA BAYLER directs this show, and audiences will remember her previous show, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, which was the sellout hit of that season. Her deft hand with comedy and character are a perfect fit for this production. Ashley Roy, noted and acclaimed Tacoma choreographer, brought the early choreography to this show before RYLIE LATHAM stepped in after the break. Both bring energetic expertise to the world of the French Riviera, imbuing the dance numbers with the perfect mix of style and substance. SAM PETERS is the Music Director - his previous work on Robin Hood and Puss in Boots have made him an absolute favorite at Centerstage! In-house costume designer RENAE RAGUDO continues her winning streak of brilliant looks with a drop-dead gorgeous array of gowns, suits, skirts, hats, and more (seriously - you come for the costumes alone!). Sound design is by XANDRIA EASTERDAY CALLAHAN, who's design for The Hound of the Baskervilles was noted in reviews for its creativity and story enhancement. Lighting designer SHANNON MILLER makes her Centerstage debut and brings the warmth and fantasy to our seaside resort. Original set design is by the wonderfully talented JYLES ROGERS, currently in graduate school in London - her design was picked up and completed by lead scenic artist MALENE HUNDLEY and master carpenter TED GENTRY, who both bring the Riviera to life through their beautiful handiwork. The show is stage managed by MO MONIZ, who has stage managed some of our most complex and exciting shows. She leads a team including assistant stage manager J WHEELER and stagehand JASMINE JOHNSON.

ABOUT THE SHOW: If you're looking for a night filled with laughs and misbehavior, look no further! Dirty Rotten Scoundrels opened on Broadway in 2005 and received an astounding ten Tony nominations. A bright, catchy score accompanies the story of two con men, Lawrence and Freddy, competing for the same territory. In an attempt to decide who gets the lucrative and coveted French Riviera scene, they make a bet involving Christine Colgate, the wide-eyed "American Soap Queen." The men decide to see who can be the first to get $50,000 from the naïve heiress - and the loser has to leave the country! The hijinks that ensue get wilder and funnier as they try to win over their target while ensuring they do everything to foil one another!

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is a nonstop ride of laughs, surprises, and breathtaking moments. If you've never seen this show before, you're in for a major treat. Characters, disguises, dances, songs, accents, lovely visuals - this show does everything...except take itself seriously.