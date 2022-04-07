Casting Announced For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN At Village Theatre

Linus, Lucy, Schroder, and the whole Peanuts gang are making their way to the Village Theatre stage this spring for a fresh take on the hit musical comedy, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. In his Village Theatre directorial debut, Jimmy Shields (Seattle Rep, 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre) helms this production with musical direction by R.J. Tancioco and choreography by Cy Paolantonio.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown will run in Issaquah from April 20-May 22 and in Everett from May 27-June 19; single and season tickets for either location can be purchased now through the Village Theatre Box Office at (425) 392-2202 or online at VillageTheatre.org.

Based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown will feature performances from Rafael Molina (Village Theatre: She Loves Me, Into The Woods), Arika Matoba (5th Avenue: Beauty and the Beast; Village Theatre: Into The Woods), Jason Weitkamp (5th Avenue: Beauty and the Beast), Charles L. Simmons (Village Theatre: Dreamgirls, Hairspray), UJ Mangune (Seattle Rep: In The Heights; Village Theatre: Newsies), and Joel Weil (Village Theatre: My Heart is a Drum).

This show explores a day in the life of Charlie Brown as he goes from wild optimism to utter despair, only to learn how a great big dose of sunlight and positivity can be the best medicine. See Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy display their wit and charm in this heartwarming revue of vignettes and songs, including "My New Philosophy," "My Blanket and Me," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness."

The original production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown won both the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award when it was first presented Off Broadway in 1967. This adored musical was revived on Broadway in 1999 as You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) and ran for 149 performances at the Ambassador Theatre with award-winning performances.

Of this production, Director Jimmy Shields said, "As we forge ahead into a more aware and inclusive world, it was of the utmost importance to me for everyone to see a piece of themselves on this stage. Not just physically, but emotionally and yes, even mentally. What better production to take on this task than You're a Good Man Charlie Brown? At first glance, we often recognize Charlie Brown and the gang as simply the iconic Peanuts comic strip and shorts we know and love. In a deeper look, we realized that these kids are parts of all of us, on the cusp of discovering how the world works and how we find and navigate our happiness through it. I hope this production allows you to reconnect with that childlike optimism and steadfastness that was there before your happiness was influenced by the outside world."

For Village Theatre's most up-to-date COVID safety protocols, please visit Village Theatre online here.