Cast Announced For Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS At 5th Avenue Theatre

With direction by Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry, the cast will feature a talented and dynamic group of Seattle-based theater artists.

Nov. 28, 2022  

The 5th Avenue Theatre announced today casting for its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, playing this winter from February 10 to March 5, 2023.

With direction by Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry, the cast will feature a talented and dynamic group of Seattle-based theater artists who have been previously seen at The 5th: Mari Nelson (Afterwords; Urinetown) as Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother, Sarah Russell (The Wiz; Grease) as Cinderella, Eric Ankrim (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn) as The Baker, Cayman Ilika (Austen's Pride; Kiss Me, Kate) as The Baker's Wife, Shauynce Omar (The Wiz; The Pajama Game) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Trina Mills (The Wiz; A Chorus Line) as Florinda and cover for Baker's Wife, Shanelle Leonard (Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Lucinda and cover for Witch, Porscha Shaw (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as The Witch, Antonio Mitchell (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Rapunzel's Prince, Louis Hobson (Assassins; A Room With a View) as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, and Brian Lange (Urinetown) as The Steward and cover for The Baker.


Making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts are Joshua Miller as Jack, Shermona Mitchell as Jack's Mother, Sarah Garcia as Little Red, and Miranda Antoinette as Rapunzel. The cast also includes Simone Alene (cover for Cinderella), Rebecca Cort (cover for Little Red, Florinda, Lucinda, and Rapunzel), Kate Jaeger (cover for Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother), CJ Lorentz (cover for Jack), Casey Raiha (cover for Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, Rapunzel's Prince, and The Steward), and Melyssa Stone (cover for Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Stepmother).


Tickets for Into the Woods are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. Into the Woods is also available as part of 2022/23 Season three show subscription packages.


"Happily Ever After" has never been so complicated. That's what Little Red, a Witch, Cinderella, the Baker, and his wife discover as they invade one another's stories and find themselves tangled in a web of unexpected consequences. They quickly find this web is too big to untangle on their own and that they must work together to set everything right in the kingdom. Into the Woods reminds us that only together can we defeat the wolves and giants of the world. With a stunning, unforgettable score featuring "No One is Alone," "Children Will Listen," and "Giants in the Sky," this iconic show will enchant, entrance, and delight! A Tony Award-winning Broadway hit and feature film sensation, Into the Woods continues to enthrall theater lovers more than three decades after its creation.



The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create with big talent and bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and our region's largest performing arts employer, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 75,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.



For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season, and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org.




MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Begins Performances At The Paramount Theatre December 14 Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Begins Performances At The Paramount Theatre December 14
Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount welcomes the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which will play Seattle's Paramount Theatre from December 14 through January 1, 2023.
Review: THE WIZ at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
Review: THE WIZ at The 5th Avenue Theatre
L. Frank Baum’s classic fantasy “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” is the gift that just keeps on giving. From its 1901 origins to the 1939 iconic film to any number of sequels, movies, and even a Broadway musical or two, we always seem to want to hear more and more about the magical land of Oz. And no small part of those tales is the fabulous William F. Brown and Charlie Smalls, Tony Award winning musical, “The Wiz” from 1974. And now the 5th Avenue Theatre has brought this green gem to vivid life with their current delightful production.
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Taproot Theatre Photo
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Taproot Theatre
Christmas is a most favorite holiday to many, and the Jane Austen fan base has never been stronger. What could be more perfect than to revive some of Austen’s most beloved characters (and some of her most notorious) in a delightful Christmas setting? THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is a holiday treat. The production blends the lavish frippery of the Regency era with dollops of modern humor that is sure to please both traditional and contemporary tastes.
Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next Month Photo
Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next Month
Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents the annual production of The Nutcracker, returning to the Everett Performing Arts Center and the Edmonds Center for the Arts this December. 

