Carnation Farms Launches Summer Sundays Concert Series

Visit Carnation Farms’ historic grounds for an unforgettable, free summer concert series, where you can unwind, bask in the beauty of nature, and indulge in new summer traditions. The Farm, located at 28901 NE Carnation Farm Road in Carnation, will present a lineup of the finest Pacific Northwest entertainment as a gift to the community. Only 500 free tickets will be issued per concert so book early.

Mark your calendars because here's what you can expect:

July 2: Kalimba - The spirit of Earth Wind and Fire - Get Tickets

July 9: The Abbagraphs - Abba tribute - Get Tickets

July 16: Eagle Eyes - Tribute to The Eagles - Get Tickets

July 23: Doctor Funk – 10 Piece Soul & Funk - Get Tickets

July 30: The Paperboys – Juno Award winners - Get Tickets

Aug 6: Paperback Writer - Beatles Tribute - Get Tickets

Aug 13: Leroy Bell & His Only Friends - Rock and Soul - Get Tickets

Aug 20: Carlos Cascanta y su Tumbao - Latin Dance party - Get Tickets

Aug 27: Zan Fiskum - Ethereal Dream Pop - Get Tickets

Each show takes place from 4 to 7 pm, so plan to bring blankets or low back lawn chairs for comfortable viewing.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies and vibrant performances of these incredible artists while taking in the breathtaking views of the most pastoral venue in King County. It's the perfect combination of music and natural splendor!

To satisfy your taste buds, some of the region’s most popular food trucks will serve up scrumptious delights, complemented by a selection of regional beers and wines, with selections varying with each concert. So, come hungry and quench your thirst with the best flavors the region has to offer.

Carnation Farms is passionate about regenerative food and agriculture, and takes pride in educating and empowering culinary, food, and farming professionals. By supporting the summer concert series, guests contribute to this important work and foster a sustainable future.

Don't miss out on this incredible summer experience for the whole family, but we do ask that you leave furry family members at home as the farm only allows service animals on site during events. Tickets are available via each of the performance links above.

Carnation Farms will offer a behind-the-scenes tour of the farm with historian Bridge Stuart before some of the shows. Tour details will be provided upon the selection of tickets.

See you at Carnation Farms Summer Sundays, where music, food, and community unite as a new cultural hub for the EastSide/King County.