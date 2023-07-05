Carnation Farms Adds Tickets to Summer Sunday Concerts

Learn more about the performance lineup here!
Carnation Farms are just added more tickets for the upcoming Summer Sunday concerts due to high demand. Summer Sundays curated list of Pacific Northwest entertainers represents some of the region’s most popular musical talent. The Farm, located at 28901 NE Carnation Farm Road in Carnation, offers visitors an opportunity to unwind, bask in the beauty of nature, and indulge in new summer traditions.
Mark your calendars and make your reservations quickly:
July 9: The Abbagraphs - Abba tribute - MORE TICKETS ADDED!
July 16: Eagle Eyes - Tribute to The Eagles - MORE TICKETS ADDED!
July 23: Doctor Funk – 10 Piece Soul & Funk - Get Tickets
July 30: The Paperboys – Juno Award winners - Get Tickets
Aug 6: Paperback Writer - Beatles Tribute – MORE TICKETS ADDED!
Aug 13: Leroy Bell & His Only Friends - Rock and Soul - Get Tickets
Aug 20: Carlos Cascanta y su Tumbao - Latin Dance party - Get Tickets
Aug 27: Zan Fiskum - Ethereal Dream Pop - Get Tickets
Each show takes place from 4 to 7 pm, so plan to bring blankets or low back lawn chairs for comfortable viewing.
