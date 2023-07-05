Carnation Farms Adds Tickets to Summer Sunday Concerts

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Carnation Farms Adds Tickets to Summer Sunday Concerts

 Carnation Farms are just added more tickets for the upcoming Summer Sunday concerts due to high demand. Summer Sundays curated list of Pacific Northwest entertainers represents some of the region’s most popular musical talent. The Farm, located at 28901 NE Carnation Farm Road in Carnation, offers visitors an opportunity to unwind, bask in the beauty of nature, and indulge in new summer traditions.

Mark your calendars and make your reservations quickly:

July 9: The Abbagraphs - Abba tribute - MORE TICKETS ADDED!

July 16: Eagle Eyes - Tribute to The Eagles - MORE TICKETS ADDED!

July 23: Doctor Funk – 10 Piece Soul & Funk - Get Tickets

July 30: The Paperboys – Juno Award winners - Get Tickets

Aug 6: Paperback Writer - Beatles Tribute – MORE TICKETS ADDED!

Aug 13: Leroy Bell & His Only Friends - Rock and Soul - Get Tickets

Aug 20: Carlos Cascanta y su Tumbao - Latin Dance party - Get Tickets

Aug 27: Zan Fiskum - Ethereal Dream Pop - Get Tickets

Each show takes place from 4 to 7 pm, so plan to bring blankets or low back lawn chairs for comfortable viewing.



Recommended For You