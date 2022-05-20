CRY IT OUT An Off The Shelf Reading Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program is excited to present Molly Smith Metzler's exploration of motherhood, Cry It Out, directed by Suzy Willhoft and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will play Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Cry It Out is a biting comedy about the challenges of new parenthood, the hard realities of socioeconomic class and the importance of friendship. This funny and moving play takes three new mothers and one new father and shares their struggle with staying home (or not) with baby. Their changing choices are complicated, emotional, and deeply personal as we all explore "the other side of everything."

Cry It Out features the talents of: Claire Garcia, Ashley Evergreen, Erin Hess, and Jason Kosenski.

Tickets for the June 9, 2022 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

We know that there is a tremendous amount of wonderful theatre that deserves to be heard but sometimes just doesn't get an opportunity. With "Off the Shelf", local directors and actors will be bringing some scripts to life that we hope you will find entertaining, challenging and educational to our stage. We hope that you'll sit back and enjoy an evening of theatre. You never know, you might see one of these shows on our mainstage in the future.