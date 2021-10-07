CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Returns To Unexpected Productions

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold-out stand-up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians in Los Angeles is coming to Seattle, for THREE SHOWS ONLY on October 14th at Unexpected Productions (Pike Place Market Theatre), 15-16th Theatre Off Jackson (International District).

CWA Spread Laughter Tour showcases 4-5 Asian American and Pacific Islander comedians from Los Angeles with 2-3 Seattle comedians to round out the evening.

About CWA: On a mission to provide a platform to up-and-coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought-provoking entertainment (in the form of standup comedy, shows, and stories), AND celebrate diversity with non-stereotypical, multi-dimensional characters that reflect the community's truth. Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau, The Ice House with a SOLD OUT tour in Seattle. The show has been featured in The Seattle Times, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, Asian Journal, ASAM News, and King 5 New Day Northwest.

STOP ASIAN HATE benefit comedy shows at The Comedy Chateau and Lyd & Mo Studio raised funds for GoFundMe AAPI Community Fund. CWA partnered with NBC for the first-ever ALL Asian Solo Performance Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Recent live taping at Notoriety Live in Las Vegas co-produced by Creative Studios LA (Amazon Prime's Laugh After Dark) and New York tour at Caveat, Stand Up NY, Spicy Moon, and Eastville Comedy Club.

Featuring LA comedians Kiki Yeung (Pork Filled Players, Freehold Engaged Theatre, Asian Voices TV, Crazy Woke Asians Founder, Sweet and Sour Chicks, Laugh Factory), Steven Ho ("Tips from the ER" on Tik Tok, The Comedy Store, The Hollywood Comedy), Hank Chen (NCIS, Law & Order, Life-Size 2), Danny Plom (Amazon Prime's Laugh After Dark, ABC, Netflix), Donelle Prado Marquez (IMPROV, Haha Comedy Club, SiTV's Inside Joke, Nick-at Nite's "Funniest Mom in America), Ellen Acuario (Laughs Comedy Club, HBO's Women in Comedy Festival), Bernice Ye (NW Women's Comedy Festival, Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival, San Diego Comedy Festival) and more. Executive Produced by Kiki Yeung.

For reservations please visit: http://www.crazywokeasians.com (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door. Details on website: http:// www.crazywokeasians.com.