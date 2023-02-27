CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, SPRING AWAKENING & More Set for The 5th Avenue Theatre 2023/24 Season

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced its 2023/24 season, which features an eclectic collection of shows that will combine for an alluring year of theater that explores the power of dreams. The season lineup includes: Disney's The Little Mermaid, the splashy hit musical based on the movie of the same name; Cambodian Rock Band, a co-production with ACT - A Contemporary Theatre that traverses the resilient bond of a family and the enduring power of music; Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a timeless musical full of heart; Something's Afoot, a hysterical murder mystery farce, Spring Awakening, a poignant musical that explores the trials and tribulations of adolescence; 1776, a special engagement of the Broadway National Tour; and Clue, a cult-favorite play based on the iconic 1985 movie and classic Hasbro board game.

"There is nothing more powerful than a dream," said Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry. "This season we've combined a selection of shows that examines the power of always searching for something better than the here and now. Whether it's about a mermaid who is searching to be part of the human world, a survivor of the Khmer Rouge who is processing past and future, or a teenager persevering through tragedy and dreaming of hope for the future, dreams are what keep us going even when we feel like the world is against us."

The 2023/24 season runs August 2, 2023 to July 21, 2024. Five-show season subscriptions include Disney's The Little Mermaid, Cambodian Rock Band, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Something's Afoot, and Spring Awakening and cost $209 - $799 per person. Subscriptions include free parking, extra ticket discounts, and concession perks. Additionally, five-show season subscribers have the opportunity to add either or both 1776 and Clue to their package for an additional cost of $49 - $161.50 per show.

"This season is a celebration of musical theater's power to take us to different worlds and revel in the thrill of curiosity and adventure," said Associate Artistic Director Jay Woods. "We are ecstatic to take audiences on a journey through the emotional landscapes that explore our desires, our pain, our joy and our unyielding desire to dream of a better future."

1776

Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Book by Peter Stone

Based on a Concept by Sherman Edwards

Original Broadway Production Produced by Stuart Ostrow

Run: August 2 - 6, 2023

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? American Repertory Theater at Harvard University/Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, 1776, is a tuneful, witty, "bold and exuberant" (Variety) reexamination of a pivotal moment in American history from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). 1776 comes to Seattle with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Directed by Glenn Casale

Choreographed by John ManInnis

Music Directed by RJ Tancioco

Run: September 14 - October 8, 2023

One of the most successful Disney musicals of all time returns to The 5th Avenue Theatre in celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the original film. Ariel, King Triton, Flounder, Scuttle, Ursula, and Prince Eric tell the story of dreams, love, family, and friendship that has delighted generations. Dive under the sea with Ariel and her friends as they sing some of the best-known songs of the last century.

Cambodian Rock Band

A Co-Production with ACT - A Contemporary Theatre

By Lauren Yee

Featuring music by Dengue Fever

In association with

Alley Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage, and Center Theatre Group

Run: September 29 - November 5, 2023

At ACT Theatre

700 Union St

Seattle, WA 98101

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Lauren Yee brings us an intimate rock epic about family secrets set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film

Written for the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Directed by David Armstrong and James A. Rocco

Choreographed by James A. Rocco

Run: November 25 - December 27, 2023

Based on the beloved, timeless film, Irving Berlin's White Christmas comes just in time for the holiday season. After World War II, two veterans, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, begin a successful song and dance act, following two singing sisters to their Christmas gig at a Vermont resort lodge. With classic standards such as "Blue Skies," "How Deep is the Ocean," and the titular hit, Irving Berlin's White Christmas is a stirring and delightful musical that stands the test of time.

Something's Afoot

Book, Music, and Lyrics by James McDonald, David Voss, and Robert Gerlach

Additional Music by Ed Linderman

Directed by Bill Berry

Run: March 1 - 24, 2024

Prepare to laugh until it hurts with this musical spoof of the whodunit genre. Something's Afoot pokes fun at Agatha Christie murder mysteries; ten people are stranded in an isolated country estate during a raging thunderstorm. One by one, they are picked off by cleverly fiendish devices. As bodies pile up, the survivors frantically race to solve the mystery! Join in the tomfoolery of this farcical, raucous, and outrageous play, that will appeal to lovers of shows like Arrested Development, The Office, and Schitt's Creek.

Spring Awakening

Music by Duncan Sheik

Book and Lyrics by Steven Sater

Directed by Jay Woods

Music Directed by RJ Tancioco

Choreographed by Katy Tabb

Run: June 7 - 30, 2024

Spring Awakening is an electrifying journey through the trials and challenges of adolescence, with music by Duncan Sheik. Winner of eight Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, the story explores the mystery of attraction, desire, sex, insecurity, and the highs and lows of navigating the pressures of young adult life. With a score of contemporary rock music that transformed the way Broadway thinks about musicals, Spring Awakening is a poignant and thrilling ride that stings with resonance for today's youth.

Clue

Book by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price

Run: July 9 - 21, 2024

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery play. Six guests assemble for an unusual dinner party, where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Led by Wadsworth, the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the absurd comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers stitches.

Additional Season Information:

https://www.5thavenue.org/subscribe