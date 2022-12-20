Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
By Popular Demand, Teatro ZinZanni Announces An Extension To Its Limited Engagement COMING HOME

Teatro ZinZanni will release more tickets this week; now playing through March 12, 2023.

Dec. 20, 2022  
By Popular Demand, Teatro ZinZanni Announces An Extension To Its Limited Engagement COMING HOME

Due to high ticket demand, Teatro ZinZanni today announced an extension for its limited engagement run of the original production Coming Home, now playing at SODO Park. The show has been extended through March 12, 2023 with 13 additional performances, one of which is a matinee performance. Tickets will become available to the public on Thursday, December 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Join the Teatro ZinZanni Celebrations Club email list to be the first to be alerted of their availability online. Sign up at zinzanni.com/seattle.

Artistic Director Norm Langill said, "The response from Seattle since we've returned has been nothing short of breathtaking. We have immense gratitude to this city and our audiences, and we love what we do - so it goes without saying that the opportunity to add performances and do more of what we love is wonderful. The show will now close on March 12, 2023 instead of February 19. We encourage people to purchase their tickets right away and look forward to enjoying the night of their life."

Directed by Tobias Larsson with Joe DePaul, the production features a veteran artistic team including Beaver Bauer and Shauna Frazier. Cast members include world champion rhythmic gymnast Elena Gailova, beloved Teatro ZinZanni favorite Kevin Kent, sensuous hula hoop performer Vita Radionova (quarter finalist for "America's Got Talent" Season 10), the fabulously decadent singer Rizo, Chinese pole artist and acrobat Domitil Aillot, yodeling dominatrix Manuela Horn, and West Seattle-based aerial trapeze greats Duo Madrona. Freestyle basketball juggler Michael Evolution performs with Teatro ZinZanni through January 15, 2022, The six-piece band led by Hans Teuber features veteran players Marina Albero, Keith Lowe, and Jacques WIllis, and introduces new stars Jerome Smith and Anna Nordmoe.

Audiences can look forward to the always-original performance inside the zany world of ZinZanni, perfectly paired with a delicious multi-course feast. Great food is integral to the evening, so Teatro ZinZanni is delighted to partner with the award-winning caterer Herban Feast for this engagement.

Learn more at zinzanni.com/seattle. Groups 12 or more may reserve tickets to the extension show dates now - learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215856®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fzinzanni.com%2Fseattle?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/groups.



