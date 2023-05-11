Book-It Repertory Theatre Welcomes Kelly Kitchens As Interim Artistic Director

Book-It Repertory Theatre has announced Kelly Kitchens as its Interim Artistic Director. Kitchens takes over for Gus Menary, who was Artistic Director from 2019-2023, and will be relocating to Chicago after directing Solaris, the final show in Book-It's 2022-2023 Season.

A collaborator with Book-It since 1998, Kitchens has previously worked with Book-It as an actor, adaptor, director, teaching artist and supporter, and most recently directed Mrs. Caliban for Book-It as part of the 2021-22 Season.

Kitchens began work in March to set Book-It's 2023-2024 Season. Several of next season's plays will utilize the "Book-It Style," which has been a part of the company's legacy since its inception 34 years ago. This style utilizes narration as a theatrical convention and transforms it into dialogue between characters. Book-It's 2023-24 Season will be announced in mid-May.

Kitchens believes wholeheartedly in Book-It's mission of transforming great literature into great theater to inspire its audiences to read. She says, "Books and theater-these are magnificent portals to worlds both known and unfamiliar. They fuel the engines of imagination and empathy. Put great literature and great theater together, you have this marvelous exchange of ideas, both public and private; in this magical play-land we discover, we grow, we grieve, we heal, we celebrate, we create new selves, and we build better worlds."

"This is important, beautiful work; and this is an incredible company with an amazing staff, board, supporters, artists, and audiences. Collaborating with Book-It over the last twenty years as an artist has been inspiring and invigorating; to be of service to this organization now in this capacity is an honor and a joy." - Kelly Kitchens

Kelly Kitchens is an award-winning multi-disciplined theater artist and life-long lover of books based out of Seattle, Washington. In addition to Book-It Repertory Theatre, Kitchens has worked with many theater companies including Seattle Opera; Seattle Shakespeare Company; ACT Theater; Seattle Public Theater; Kentucky Opera; Theaterworks; and Kansas City Repertory Theater.

As a director, some of her awards include being a two-time recipient of the Gregory Falls Award for Outstanding Director; winner of the Broadway World Critics' Picks for Best Direction of a Play; a two-time winner of Seattle Theater Writers award for Best Direction of a Play; named Best Director by the Seattle Weekly Readers Poll; and named in Seattle Magazine's inaugural list of "Top 20 Most Talented People in Seattle". Under her leadership as Co-Artistic Director, Seattle Public Theater received Gregory Falls Awards for both Outstanding Production and Theater of the Year.

Kitchens is a guest instructor at the University of Washington in the School of Drama and the School of Music; a member of Actor's Equity Association; and a member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. She earned her B.A. from Vanderbilt University and her M.F.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Book-It Repertory Theatre, a leader in the narrative theatre movement, was founded in 1990. Book-It is a non-profit organization with a dedication to great literature and quality theatre experiences employing simple, sensitive and imaginative production techniques, and to inspiring its audiences to read. The company is funded, in part, by generous contributions from corporations and foundations, and hundreds of individuals who share its passion for literature.

Book-It's Mission: To transform great literature into great theatre, through simple and sensitive production, and to inspire our audiences to read.

Book-It's Vision: To be a nationally-known theatre arts center where Book-It's partnership of theatre, literature, and education nourishes the literacy and the artistic vitality of our community.