Book-It Repertory Theatre Announces 30th Season

Book-It Repertory Theatre (Book-It) is proud to announce its 2019-2020 season. For 30 years, Book-It has been staging simple and sensitive productions, from classic and contemporary literature, and in the coming season will produce four mainstage shows and three school-touring shows. All mainstage productions will be at The Center Theatre.

Book-It will celebrate the final season of Founder and Founding Co-Artistic Director Jane Jones and Founding Co-Artistic Director Myra Platt, who will step down from their roles at the end of Book-It's 30th season, in the summer of 2020. Over the next year, Book-It plans to hire a new artistic director through a local and national search.



"We have no doubt that our love and pride for the work created at Book-It will carry on long after we leave," say Jones and Platt.

These four thrilling tales of family, love, madness and betrayal are a final chapter in Jones' and Platt's legacy of transforming great literature into great theatre.

2019-2020 MAINSTAGE SEASOn

Everything Is Illuminated

By Jonathan Safran Foer

Adapted & Directed by Josh Aaseng

September 11 - October 6, 2019

Jonathan treks to Ukraine to uncover the truth of a family legend-what happened to the woman who saved his grandfather from the Nazis? With the help of Alex, his less-than-fluent translator, and Alex's grandfather, Jonathan's journey leads him back in time and deep into his own imagination. The trio squabbles and struggles to understand each other and where they're headed, but their quixotic search brings a vision of the past to vibrant, terrible, charming life before our eyes.

Howl's Moving Castle

By Diana Wynne Jones

Adapted & Directed by Myra Platt

Music and Lyrics by Justin Huertas

November 27 - December 29, 2019

When you're the eldest, your destiny is decided. Or so Sophie believed, until the Witch of the Waste's curse turns her into an old woman. There's nothing for it-Sophie must find a way to fix this for herself. Seeking refuge in the dread Howl's castle, she finds unlikely allies, and friends, in the sorcerer, his fire demon and a lovesick apprentice, who help Sophie realize she has the power to decide her own fate. Full of the same magic and music that you loved before, re-enter this fantastical world for a new experience with a Book-It favorite.

The Turn of the Screw

By Henry James

Adapted by Rachel Atkins

February 12 - March 8, 2020

A young and beautiful Governess is charged with the care of the angelic Flora and Miles. Soon, however, their companionship is marred by the appearance of two sinister and supernatural specters. These ghastly shadows are trying to possess the children, but only the Governess perceives this threat. In this house full of secrets and terror, it falls to her to drive out these phantoms. In this classic fireside story, you will be thrilled, and perhaps even filled with doubts, about what is real and what are mere manifestations from your own mind.

The Story of Edgar Sawtelle

By David Wroblewski

Adapted & Directed by Jane Jones

June 3 - 28, 2020

For generations, Edgar's family has raised and trained a special breed of dog in the northern woods of Wisconsin. The Sawtelles love and understand these animals. In fact, Edgar, who has never spoken, has always been able to easily communicate with his canine friends; and together, they see and hear everything. When his uncle fatally betrays his father, Edgar knows the truth-but no one will hear him. This achingly beautiful retelling of a Shakespearean tragedy is sure to move and haunt you.

Subscriptions and Single Tickets

Subscriptions for the 2019-20 season are available now by phone, in person and online. Subscription packages range from $88-$190. Single tickets will go on sale August 1, 2019 and range in price from $26 to $50 with group rates available. $20 tickets will be available to students during the entire run with valid school ID. Purchase at book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 12pm - 5pm, located in the outer lobby of The Center Theatre on the first floor of the Armory, 305 Harrison St., Seattle.

2019-2020 ArTS & EDUCATION SEASON

My Name is Celia: The Life of Celia Cruz

Me llamo Celia: La Vida de Celia Cruz

By/por Monica Brown

Illustrated by/illustrado por Rafael López

Touring: October - December, 2019

Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, brought joy and music and the sweet sugar of the Havana sound to millions of people around the world. In this celebration of her life and her gift of song, you will hear her story and feel the warmth of her love fill your heart. It'll make you feel like dancing!

Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut

By Derrick Barnes

Illustrated by Gordon C. James

Touring: January - March, 2020

A trip to "the shop" is a magical thing. "It frames your swagger." You know you can be anything. A manufacturer of cool. Guided by "thousands of black angels" important. You hop out of that chair looking otherworldly fresh, the best version of yourself you can ever imagine. This story is for all the black and brown boys learning to be men. And to all the rest of the world who should see what they see in that barbershop mirror-their lives matter, always have.

Wordy Birdy

By Tammi Sauer

Illustrated by Dave Mottram

Touring: March - June, 2020

Wordy Birdy loves a lot of things-like unicorns and spaghetti-but mostly, she loves to talk. She loves to talk so much that she doesn't make much time...okay, any time...for listening. When her joyous chirping gets her in trouble (spoiler: there's a big, growly bear!) her friends come to the rescue just in time. And she finally learns to listen. A great story of adventure and friendship, and respecting others. Now, that's what I call a good story!

BOOK A TOUR

Our Arts & Education productions are performed by professional actors/teaching artists and tour to schools, libraries and community centers statewide. Tours may be booked by calling 206.428.6266 or emailing education@book-it.org

About Book-It Repertory Theatre

Book-It Repertory Theatre, a leader in the narrative theatre movement, was founded in 1990. Book-It is a non-profit organization with a dedication to great literature and quality theatre experiences employing simple, sensitive and imaginative production techniques, and inspiring its audiences to read.





