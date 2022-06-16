Book-It Repertory Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring SOLARIS & More

Book-It Repertory Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 season of plays, scheduled to begin September 21. Their 33rd season is a slate of four in-person mainstage productions, to be performed at Center Theatre at Seattle Center, and four titles in the arts education season, to be performed in schools.

"This season's plays will both move and delight you," Artistic Director Gus Menary (he/him) says of the mainstage season. "Through these various genres, and the voices of all who will work to bring them alive for our audiences, we connect ourselves to, and allow ourselves to celebrate, the moment we live in. We will bear witness to a family's strength in the face of injustice, set our imaginations free through the works of a beloved favorite, match wits with a crime-solving savant, and delve into the very nature of reality and possibility."

The juxtaposition of a resistance story with an unfettered romp or a classic whodunnit with an existential mystery illuminates the nature of our lives-complex, multi-faceted, and hopefully, full of joy. Book-It hopes to further its mission with these stories of historical truth and pure imagination, inspiring audiences to read a broad swath of genres and authors.

The mainstage line-up includes In the Time of the Butterflies, by the talented Julia Alvarez, an elegantly written work of historical fiction bearing witness to the joy of a family and the tragedy of a nation; Austen Unbound, a long-form improvised play that transports you right into a Regency-era drawing room with its delicious intrigue and innuendo; The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, by the master of her genre, Agatha Christie, this classic murder mystery, is sinister but fun, fast-paced but detailed, and thrilling without being frightening and Solaris, by celebrated author Stansilaw Lem, set in the depths of unknown space, this haunting story exquisitely examines loss and longing.



2022-2023 MAINSTAGE SEASON

IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES



A play by Caridad Svich

Based on the novel by Julia Alvarez

Directed by Ana María Campoy

September 21 - October 16, 2022

AUSTEN UNBOUND



An Improvised Play

Celebrating the works of Jane Austen

Directed by Dave Morris

November 30 - December 18, 2022

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD



By Agatha Christie

Adapted by Danielle Mohlman

Directed by Jasmine Joshua

February 8 - March 5, 2023

SOLARIS



A new play by David Grieg

Adapted from Stanislaw Lem's novel

Directed by Gus Menary

June 7 - July 2, 2023

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SINGLE TICKETS



Subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are available now online, by phone and by mail-in order form. Subscription packages range from $126-$225. Single tickets go on sale beginning September 1. Prices range from $35-$65. Students of all ages receive $20 tickets and must show valid student ID. Groups of eight or more tickets are eligible for a 10% discount. Pay What You Can performances will also be available; check the website for more information. Purchase tickets at www.book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5pm.



2022-2023 ARTS EDUCATION PROGRAMS

In addition to the mainstage productions, Book-It's Arts Education department offers in-class and assembly performances, workshops, and free reader's theatre scripts.

Book-It's Education Director, Gillian Jorgensen (she/her), says of the upcoming season of programs, "We are inspired by the work of so many educators and artists, helping us deepen our commitment to inclusivity and equity in all our programming. We intentionally chose artists and stories to represent and celebrate readers of all races, genders, and abilities, as we, in partnership as artists and readers, imagine, enact, and reflect on the human experience."

The Arts Education season line-up includes Kobi Yamada's inspiring picture book Maybe, Yamada's heartening tale Trying, Kelly Starling Lyons' joyful Tiara's Hat Parade and Celia C. Pérez's intriguing Strange Birds.

Interactive In-Class Performance



MAYBE



By Kobi Yamada, Illustrated by Gabriella Barouch

Tour Dates: October 10, 2022 - December 9, 2022

Assembly Performance



TRYING



By Kobi Yamada, Illustrated by Elise Hurst

Tour Dates: October 10, 2022 - December 9, 2022

Assembly Performance

TIARA'S HAT PARADE

By Kelly Starling Lyons, Illustrated by Nicole Tadgell

Tour Dates: January 30, 2023 - April 7, 2023

Assembly Performance



STRANGE BIRDS



By Celia C. Pérez; Jacket Art by Shannon Wright

Tour Dates: April 24, 2023 - June 9, 2023

Workshops



STORYMAKERS



Available September 12, 2022 - June 16, 2023

Taught in English or Spanish

Free Reader's Theatre Scripts

5-15 minutes in length; original work and adaptations of folklore

All scripts are written by local playwrights or playwrights with ties to Seattle.

PRICING



Prices for performance programs range from $325 to $1750, with free programming for Title I schools. Visit Book-It's website or contact the Arts Education department for more information: www.book-it.org or education@book-it.org

ABOUT BOOK-IT REPERTORY THEATRE



Book-It Repertory Theatre, founded in 1990, is a non-profit organization with a mission to transform great literature into great theatre, through simple and sensitive production, and to inspire its audiences to read. Book-It has built a legacy of creating new, evocative plays from some of the most compelling books on the shelves.