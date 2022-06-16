Book-It Repertory Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring SOLARIS & More
The mainstage line-up includes In the Time of the Butterflies, Austen Unbound and more.
Book-It Repertory Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 season of plays, scheduled to begin September 21. Their 33rd season is a slate of four in-person mainstage productions, to be performed at Center Theatre at Seattle Center, and four titles in the arts education season, to be performed in schools.
"This season's plays will both move and delight you," Artistic Director Gus Menary (he/him) says of the mainstage season. "Through these various genres, and the voices of all who will work to bring them alive for our audiences, we connect ourselves to, and allow ourselves to celebrate, the moment we live in. We will bear witness to a family's strength in the face of injustice, set our imaginations free through the works of a beloved favorite, match wits with a crime-solving savant, and delve into the very nature of reality and possibility."
The juxtaposition of a resistance story with an unfettered romp or a classic whodunnit with an existential mystery illuminates the nature of our lives-complex, multi-faceted, and hopefully, full of joy. Book-It hopes to further its mission with these stories of historical truth and pure imagination, inspiring audiences to read a broad swath of genres and authors.
The mainstage line-up includes In the Time of the Butterflies, by the talented Julia Alvarez, an elegantly written work of historical fiction bearing witness to the joy of a family and the tragedy of a nation; Austen Unbound, a long-form improvised play that transports you right into a Regency-era drawing room with its delicious intrigue and innuendo; The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, by the master of her genre, Agatha Christie, this classic murder mystery, is sinister but fun, fast-paced but detailed, and thrilling without being frightening and Solaris, by celebrated author Stansilaw Lem, set in the depths of unknown space, this haunting story exquisitely examines loss and longing.
2022-2023 MAINSTAGE SEASON
IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES
A play by Caridad Svich
Based on the novel by Julia Alvarez
Directed by Ana María Campoy
September 21 - October 16, 2022
AUSTEN UNBOUND
An Improvised Play
Celebrating the works of Jane Austen
Directed by Dave Morris
November 30 - December 18, 2022
THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
By Agatha Christie
Adapted by Danielle Mohlman
Directed by Jasmine Joshua
February 8 - March 5, 2023
SOLARIS
A new play by David Grieg
Adapted from Stanislaw Lem's novel
Directed by Gus Menary
June 7 - July 2, 2023
SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SINGLE TICKETS
Subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are available now online, by phone and by mail-in order form. Subscription packages range from $126-$225. Single tickets go on sale beginning September 1. Prices range from $35-$65. Students of all ages receive $20 tickets and must show valid student ID. Groups of eight or more tickets are eligible for a 10% discount. Pay What You Can performances will also be available; check the website for more information. Purchase tickets at www.book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5pm.
2022-2023 ARTS EDUCATION PROGRAMS
In addition to the mainstage productions, Book-It's Arts Education department offers in-class and assembly performances, workshops, and free reader's theatre scripts.
Book-It's Education Director, Gillian Jorgensen (she/her), says of the upcoming season of programs, "We are inspired by the work of so many educators and artists, helping us deepen our commitment to inclusivity and equity in all our programming. We intentionally chose artists and stories to represent and celebrate readers of all races, genders, and abilities, as we, in partnership as artists and readers, imagine, enact, and reflect on the human experience."
The Arts Education season line-up includes Kobi Yamada's inspiring picture book Maybe, Yamada's heartening tale Trying, Kelly Starling Lyons' joyful Tiara's Hat Parade and Celia C. Pérez's intriguing Strange Birds.
Interactive In-Class Performance
MAYBE
By Kobi Yamada, Illustrated by Gabriella Barouch
Tour Dates: October 10, 2022 - December 9, 2022
Assembly Performance
TRYING
By Kobi Yamada, Illustrated by Elise Hurst
Tour Dates: October 10, 2022 - December 9, 2022
Assembly Performance
TIARA'S HAT PARADE
By Kelly Starling Lyons, Illustrated by Nicole Tadgell
Tour Dates: January 30, 2023 - April 7, 2023
Assembly Performance
STRANGE BIRDS
By Celia C. Pérez; Jacket Art by Shannon Wright
Tour Dates: April 24, 2023 - June 9, 2023
Workshops
STORYMAKERS
Available September 12, 2022 - June 16, 2023
Taught in English or Spanish
Free Reader's Theatre Scripts
5-15 minutes in length; original work and adaptations of folklore
All scripts are written by local playwrights or playwrights with ties to Seattle.
PRICING
Prices for performance programs range from $325 to $1750, with free programming for Title I schools. Visit Book-It's website or contact the Arts Education department for more information: www.book-it.org or education@book-it.org
ABOUT BOOK-IT REPERTORY THEATRE
Book-It Repertory Theatre, founded in 1990, is a non-profit organization with a mission to transform great literature into great theatre, through simple and sensitive production, and to inspire its audiences to read. Book-It has built a legacy of creating new, evocative plays from some of the most compelling books on the shelves.