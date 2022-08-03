Blaine Community Theater to Present Youth Spotlight Show EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY

Blaine Community Theater will present its Youth Spotlight Show, "Everlasting Chocolate Therapy," written by Steven Hayet and directed by Nick McDonald.

Fifteen years after touring the famous chocolate factory, the former gum-chewer Bo returns to confront the man who made her blue only to discover that Chuck, a fellow golden ticket finder, is now in charge of operations. Since being hand-picked as an eleven-year-old, Chuck has struggled to follow in his predecessor's footsteps, and the frustrated orange workers of the factory want a change, reuniting Chuck and Bo with the three other contestants to determine who should be the next Chocolate Man.

Everlasting Chocolate Therapy explores the bittersweet reality of the five not-so-lucky golden ticket finders and their attempts to overcome the consequences of childhood decisions.

BCT Youth Spotlight will present Everlasting Chocolate Therapy on August 5 & 6 at 7 PM, and August 7 at 2 PM, in Blaine High School's Orange & Black Box Theater, located at 1055 H Street. Tickets are $5 at the door or in advance at blainecommunitytheater.com.