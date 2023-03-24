Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra to Present Brahms' Violin, Schumann At The Mount Baker Theatre

In the first half, violinist Elisa Barston will join the orchestra for Johannes Brahms' Violin Concerto.

Mar. 24, 2023  

On Sunday, April 23rd, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at the Mount Baker Theatre for a dreamy, lyrical program. The concert, titled Romance, will feature Brahms and Schumann-musical giants and close friends in life.

In the first half, violinist Elisa Barston will join the orchestra for Johannes Brahms' Violin Concerto. Praised for her "glowing sound" and "technical aplomb" (The Strad), violinist Elisa Barston is the Seattle Symphony's Principal Second Violin. As a soloist and chamber musician, Barston has performed extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, appearing with the Chicago Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the St. Louis and Taipei symphony orchestras, among many others. In 1986, she made her European debut with the English Chamber Orchestra at the request of Sir Yehudi Menuhin.

Next, the orchestra returns to the stage for Schumann's Symphony No. 3. Nicknamed the "Rhenish" symphony, the rhythmic and melodic work was composed in 1850 during the composer's tenure in the Rhineland, the beautiful region surrounding the Rhine river in western Germany.

"I am excited to welcome Elisa back to Bellingham," says Music Director Yaniv Attar. "It's so special to have her here playing my favorite violin concerto with our wonderful orchestra. I hope everyone will be able to join us!"

Sunday, April 23 at 3PM at Mount Baker Theatre. Tickets start at $15. For details, call the Mount Baker Theatre Box Office at (360) 734-6080 or visit the BSO website at www.bellinghamsymphony.org.

Doors open at 2PM.

A Pre-Concert Lecture by Dr. Ryan Dudenbostel will take place in the Walton Theatre beginning at 2:15PM. Seating is limited. Please note: These lectures are very popular and fill up quickly!

This concert qualifies for Classical Kids, Take-A-Teen, and Student Rush ticket discounts. Visit www.bellinghamsymphony.org/visit-us/ticket-discounts to learn more.




