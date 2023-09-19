Bailadores de Bronce Celebrates 50 Years in Seattle with Performances at the Moore Theatre

The event is on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM and 7:30 PM.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Bailadores de Bronce Celebrates 50 Years in Seattle with Performances at the Moore Theatre

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is celebrating Latinx/Hispanic Heritage month with the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Bailadores de Bronce, a local Mexican folklorico dance troupe, performing at the Moore Theatre on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM and 7:30 PM. These anniversary performances mark the beginning of a new generation of dancers, who will ensure the legacy of Bailadores de Bronce continues for the next 50 years and beyond. STG is committed to bringing Spanish speaking artists and audiences together in its historic venues. 

Tickets to both performances are on sale now at Click Here or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. Title I schools are eligible for $5 tickets to the matinee performance. 

Bailadores de Bronce’s special 50th Anniversary performance will showcase traditional dances from all over Mexico and feature dancers from throughout Washington state. The diversity of Mexican culture influenced by Indigenous, European, and African roots will be on full, brilliant display, and audiences will be taken north to Nuevo Leon and south, all the way down to the Yucatan peninsula. Bailadores de Bronce was founded at the University of Washington in 1972 and was a product of the Civil Rights and Chicano movements. The organization creates a bridge of understanding among all people by sharing their culture, preserving their traditions, and instilling pride in their youth.




