BWW Review: MASQUERADE at Can Can

Sarah Rose Davis, Jasmine Jean-Sim,

and Shadou Mintrone in Masquerade at Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

Can Can keeps bringing the goods in show after show and their current show, "Masquerade" is no exception. But then why would it be when "Masquerade" features some of the best numbers from previous shows such as "Bon Bon", "Peacock", "El Dorado" and more. But even with all these hits from the past, they still manage to surprise with each new show.

The cast continues to evolve and not just from show to show but performance to performance. All told, the cast of sexy artists are Shadou Mintrone, Jonathan Betchtel, Sarah Rose Davis, Isaiah Rashaad, Richard Peacock, Christopher Lopez, Jasmine Jean-Sim, Hannah Mooney, and Tori Gresham but the cast varies from night to night. On the night I went I was blessed with Mintrone, Betchtel, Peacock, Lopez, Mooney, and Sim. But that's plenty for one night. Any more would be an overload of joy in a show with a fantastic vaudevillian bent as each number brought the passion, humor, and glitz.

The staples were there. Betchtel was once again on hand as the house emcee after missing out on the last run, but it's like he never left. Still as gregarious with the audience and, of course, just as naughty. And we still had those sultry numbers with Mintrone that leave the audience breathless as they spin, contort and writhe all over the catwalks and each other. But even they threw in a few surprises. Mintrone brought in some delightful comedy with Peacock as they switched voices for "Money" to hilarious effect. And Betchtel ... well, let's just say that Jonny has a new ... um ... appendage, that brought the house down.

That delicious siren Sim was joined by Mooney on several numbers as they crooned their way through some hot classics such as "Take Back Your Mink" and "All That Jazz". But it's Sim that always floors me with her pipes as she did in solos of "Bring on the Men" and "I'm a Woman". The former which opened the show perfectly as they did, they brought on the men! And the latter with one of the best and most powerful renditions I've heard.

But don't think the rest of the cast is just sitting around. On the contrary, they each join in with singing and, of course, dancing as they thrill with their killer moves and skimpy costumes. Oh, thank heaven for those skimpy costumes.

There's not much more I can say that I haven't said before. The Can Can knows how to bring in an outstanding show and they do it each and every time. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give "Masquerade" at the Can Can a "Is it hot in here or is it just them?" YAY. With their fabulous new space and familiar faces (more than just faces) as well as new talent, it looks like they cannot be stopped. And we wouldn't want them to be.

"Masquerade" performs at the Can Can through November 28th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.