BSO Presents Distant Light With Soloist Maria Larionoff Nov. 9 & 10

Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra launches BPA's 2019 - 2020 symphonic season in grand fashion with Music Director & Conductor Mario Alejandro Torres and a program that's "out of this world." To celebrate the new season, BSO will start the evening with George Chadwick's buoyant Jubilee from Symphonic Sketches. Then the acclaimed violinist and former concertmaster of the Seattle Symphony, Maria Larionoff, will make a guest appearance by performing one of the most important violin concertos of the 20th century - Distant Light by P?"teris Vasks. In an exciting conclusion to the evening, BSO will perform selections from Gustav Holst's powerful and haunting The Planets: Mars, The Bringer of War; Venus, The Bringer of Peace; Mercury, The Winged Messenger; and Jupiter, The Bringer of Jollity.

Mario Alejandro Torres is a conductor, teacher, and performer native to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Currently based in Seattle, Washington, Mr. Torres made his Benaroya Hall conducting debut in collaboration with Maestros Ludovic Morlot and David Alexander Rahbee in an exciting concert with the University of Washington Symphony Orchestra. For the past two years, he has served in a conducting fellowship with the Seattle Symphony, assisting Maestro Morlot in collaboration with artists such as Hilary Hahn and John Luther Adams. Outside of the United States, he has conducted performances with the Eddy Snijders Orchestra in Paramaribo, Suriname, and in his hometown with the professional Chamber Orchestra of San Pedro Sula, and Victoriano Lopez School of Music Choir.

"An outstanding talent, intoxicating in its brilliance" raved the San Francisco Chronicle at violinist Maria Larionoff's solo debut. Since then, she has appeared with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the symphonies of Seattle, Yakima, Port Angeles and Oakland, with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, the String Orchestra of the Rockies, the University of Washington Orchestra, the Seattle Collaborative Orchestra and the Orquestra Sinfonica in Mexico City. Ms. Larionoff has toured Germany and Austria with the New European Strings and has performed on tour in Japan with the Mostly Mozart Orchestra. Ms. Larionoff and her duo partner, pianist Robin McCabe, recently completed their cycle of all 10 Beethoven sonatas, and are currently featured in concert on UW TV in "Beethoven Back to Back". The popular duo performs frequently throughout the Pacific Northwest, and has been called "a glorious musical team." by the Seattle Times.

Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra's 2019 - 2020 season opener is November 9 and 10, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. A pre-concert chat is offered on Sunday, November 10 at 2:15 p.m. Tickets, $21 for adults, and $18 for seniors, students, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Each youth receives free admission when accompanied by a paying adult thanks to the BSO's "Youth in Music Initiative" funded by Wicklund Dental. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





