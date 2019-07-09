BPA Holds Auditions For MATILDA July 28 & 29

Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to announce that auditions for Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL will be held July 28 and 29. This magical story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny is based on Roald Dahl's beloved book.

Run dates are December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, with a Pay-What-You-Can Preview December 5. Rehearsals extend mid-September through December 4, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays @ 6:40 - 9:40 p.m. plus Saturdays @ 11:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL includes 20+ roles for ages six and up. Those auditioning are requested to prepare a one to one-and-a-half-minute monologue and 32 bars of a contemporary Broadway song. An accompanist will be provided but you must bring sheet music - clearly marked and in a three-ring binder. Please - no outside accompanists or acapella singing.

View a complete list of characters online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org. Roles listed are representative; we are open and excited to consider all actors for all roles, and encourage actors of all races and genders to audition. All roles are open to audition.

Don't miss the opportunity to play a role in BPA's 2019 - 2020 Season. BPA auditions for Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL are Sunday, July 28 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and Monday, July 29 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at BPA. Auditions are by appointment only, and interested parties are requested to email dhadlock@bainbridgeperformingarts.org to schedule an audition.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





