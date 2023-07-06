As If Theatre Company Announces THE 2023 KENMORE QUICKIES - A PLAY ON ART

As If Theatre Company has announced its third annual short-play festival, The Kenmore Quickies - A Play on Art, running August 11-13, 2023, at the Kenmore Community Club.

Each year the Quickies features eight prompted short plays written, directed and performed by local theatre artists. At the June kick-off event, eight directors and 13 actors were randomly assigned to one of eight playwrights who were given a specific prompt from which to write a ten-minute play in a four-week timeframe. The festival will be a weekend of performances of all of the plays, with a winning play chosen by the audience. This year the prompts are works of art created by local visual artists. Each playwright was assigned one of the selected pieces of art (ranging from paintings, sketches, digital design, photographs, and glasswork) to inspire their storytelling.

“We're so excited to be in our third year of the Kenmore Quickies,” says As If Theatre's Artistic Director, Cindy Giese French. “We continue to be overwhelmed by the talent that comes out to participate in this festival; as playwrights, directors, and actors. And the artwork we curated this year has raised the bar even further! The scripts are funny, heartfelt, a little weird, and just wonderful. We couldn't be more proud to bring such incredible artists together to create such a fun time for the Kenmore community.”

Playwrights for the 2023 Kenmore Quickies - A Play on Art are Holly Arsenault, Angela Gyurko, Romney Humphrey, P.H. Lin, Andrew Meyers, Anna Tatelman, Carolynne Wilcox, and Michael Yichao. Visual artists providing the works of art as prompts for each playwright are Staci Adman, Suzanne Bailie, Sam Gentry, Sara Solum Hayashi, Payal Patel, Kimberly Smith, Sebastian Vivas, and Bex Worrich. The following will be directing one of the eight plays; Jana Blumberg, Terry Boyd, Jack Conley, Dawn Cornell, Marianna de Fazio, David Dorrian, Keith Gehrig, and Yvonne Williams. Acting in the festival will be Jana Blumberg, Terry Boyd, Monica Chilton, Dawn Cornell, Tina Devrin, Kevin Finney, Sam Neer, Jane Martin Lynch, Kait Miller, Jennifer Nielsen, Elizabeth Shipman, Jay Vilhauer, and Christina Williams.

Show dates/ times: Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm, Saturday, August 12 at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, August 13 at 5:00pm. All plays will be presented at each performance. The audience favorite will be announced after the Sunday performance. Tickets are $20 and on sale and can be found at Click Here.